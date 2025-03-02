Tiger Shroff birthday: Hits and flops of action-heroe's filmography

Entertainment
Tiger Shroff has turned 35 years old. Tiger was born in Mumbai in 1990. Tiger, like his father Jackie Shroff, came into films. However, he had fewer hit films
Tiger Shroff started his acting career with the 2014 film Heropanti. This film with Kriti Sanon was a hit. The film, made on a budget of 25 crores, did a business of 72.6 crores
Tiger Shroff has been active in the Bollywood film industry for the last 11 years. In these years, he has worked in about 12 films. Tiger is famous in the industry
Tiger Shroff has worked in about 12 films in his film career so far. Tiger's films have been more flops than hits. Tiger has not been able to do much at the box office
Tiger Shroff has done 12 films in his 11-year career. Out of these, only 5 films Heropanti, Baaghi, Baaghi 2, War 2, Baaghi 3 were hits. The rest fell flat at the box office
Tiger Shroff has worked in films like Heropanti, Baaghi, Flying Jatt, Munna Michael, Student of the Year 2, Heropanti 2, Ganpath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Singham Again
Talking about Tiger Shroff's work front, he will be seen in films like Baaghi 4, Rambo, Screw Dheela, Mission Eagle. Only Baaghi 4 will be released this year
The Raja Saab to Toxic: Top 10 South Indian movies releasing in 2025
Ramadan 2025: Hina Khan inspired sharara suits for festive month
Chhaava to Vidaamuyarchi: February 2025 films and their box office run
PHOTOS: Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko's fashionable looks