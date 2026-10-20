Haryana Police arrested Sameer for hiring contract killers to target Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Sameer planned this attack after getting orders from Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Anil Pandit.

Delhi: Police arrested the main accused in the Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff shooting case. Haryana Police caught Sameer, the man who hired the contract killers. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch team took three other accused from Rajasthan and left for Mumbai. Sameer planned the whole attack because Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Anil Pandit gave him the orders.

Sameer picked Raihan and Phool Singh for this job. These two were already accused of trying to shoot a businessman in Amritsar. Sameer promised them 35,000 rupees and a job abroad. Both of them reached Mumbai and pulled an online taxi driver named Ritik into their gang. Anil Pandit sent money from the US, and the three men collected it from a local shop. Sameer told them they could find the guns hidden inside a dustbin in Mumbai. The gang followed Tiger Shroff for about ten days before they finally attacked him on Sunday night.

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The shooters reached Delhi and tried to escape to Nepal. But police caught them in Kota, Rajasthan. Mumbai Police took them into custody but dropped the plan to bring them back to Mumbai last night. Reports say an unknown gang started following the police vehicle on the highway. The police waited for the morning, arranged extra security, and then started their journey to Mumbai.