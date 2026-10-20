The Mumbai Crime Branch reveals Tiger Shroff was not the shooters' original target in the recent firing case. They aimed for another Bollywood star but, foiled by tight security, chose Tiger as an 'easier' target. Three suspects are now in custody.

Tiger Shroff Not the Original Target

A major revelation has emerged in the Tiger Shroff firing case, suggesting that the Bollywood actor was not the initial target of the shooters. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, three shooters were allegedly targeting another prominent Bollywood celebrity but were unable to reach them due to tight security.

"Tiger Shroff was not the shooters’ original target. The three shooters were targeting a prominent Bollywood celebrity. However, the celebrity’s security was so tight that the shooters were unable to target them," said the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The shooters then turned their attention towards Tiger Shroff, believing he would be an easier target. "Later, the shooters decided to target Tiger Shroff, believing he would be an easier target, and opened fire at him instead," added the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Suspects Arrested, 'Plan B' Executed

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has taken custody of three suspects arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota in connection with the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff's car on Monday. A local court granted the police a 48-hour transit remand, allowing the Maharashtra Police team to take custody of the accused and transport them to Mumbai for further investigation.

Following this, Mumbai Police executed an alternative strategy, dubbed 'Plan B', to secure the three shooters. They were kept at the Railway Colony police station throughout the night. Visuals from the Kota Railway Colony police station showed tight security arrangements, with teams from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and Rajasthan Police maintaining a security cordon around the premises.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police received instructions to follow ‘Plan B’ for transporting the accused. As a result, the police reportedly changed their original plan to take the accused to Mumbai overnight and decided to keep them in Kota. Speaking on the same, Ramswaroop Meena, SHO at Railway Colony Police Station, explained that the three accused have been granted a 48-hour transit remand and are being transported to Mumbai by the Maharashtra Police.

Incident Details and Legal Action

The case pertains to the firing that took place around 7 pm on Sunday in the Juhu area of Mumbai, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the police, the accused were caught while travelling on a train. A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)