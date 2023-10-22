Tiger Shroff faces backlash for traveling in metro; netizens claim he is 'Copying Hrithik Roshan'

After garnering mixed reviews from audiences and fans for his latest film 'Ganapath', bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani took the Mumbai metro recently. Netizens accused them of copying Hrithik Roshan and much more.

Tiger Shroff-led film Ganapath was released amid much anticipation on Friday, October 20. The film witnessed a slow start at the box office, minting Rs. 4.75 net in India, as per reports from Sacnilk.com. However, the cast and makers are putting their best foot ahead by leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. As the film was released during Durga Puja celebrations, Tiger Shroff and producer Jackky Bhagnani recently surprised civilians as they used the Mumbai metro to visit a pandal in the city.

In this metro ride video that went viral on social media, Tiger sported a white button-down shirt with black pants and matching black shoes. The actor looked dapper as he donned a pair of sunglasses and indulged in a conversation with Jackky. Meanwhile, Jackky opted for a more casual look with an all-black ensemble.

As the video of the two of them in the metro went viral on Instagram, netizens flocked to the comments section to express their hot takes. One person wrote, "I thought he was Salt Bae." Another person commented, "Tiger is trending right now to travel on the metro train to promote the movie?," One person wrote, "These people will copy Hrithik Roshan." One person commented, "Ganapath."

The film was eagerly awaited and hugely anticipated before its release as it marked the second collaboration between Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff nearly nine years after they debuted together in the film Heropanti. Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is also the first release of Kriti Sanon after winning her National Award in the Best Actress category for Mimi.

The film is a Vikas Bahl directorial venture. Ganapath, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Vikas Bahl. The film is now in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

