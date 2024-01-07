Tiger 3 OTT Release: Amazon Prime Video or Netflix? Where and when to watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film

Tiger 3 on OTT: Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif's film has been released on OTT. Read on to know where you can watch the film on streaming platforms.

Tiger 3 is slated to reach OTT two months after its theatrical premiere. Tiger 3 was directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the key roles. Emraan Hashmi was also presented as a villain in the film. The film fared well at the box office and is now available online. The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Beginning January 7, fans will be able to see the film online.

Following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3 is the third entry in the famed Tiger trilogy. Tiger (Salman Khan), his partner Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and a disgruntled terrorist, Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi), are central to the plot. The threat takes a personal twist as Tiger is forced to choose between serving his country and protecting his family. Salman recently took to social media to share a new poster for his next film Tiger 3. The actor announced in the post that the film is now accessible on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. If you haven't seen Maneesh Sharma's spy thriller 2023 yet, you can now watch it on the streaming site.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Locked, loaded and ready! Aa raha hai Tiger. #Tiger3OnPrime, watch now only on @PrimeVideoIN.”

Speaking about streaming the film on the platform, Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, at Prime Video India said, “At Prime Video, we take immense pride in being the home to Yash Raj Films’ dynamic slate of films. As purveyors of top-notch entertainment, we’re thrilled to be able to take their stories to customers and fans across India and the world.”

About Tiger 3:

Tiger 3 is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, following Tiger Zinda Hai. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. It stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, with Emraan Hashmi portraying a villainous character. Tiger and Zoya's journey to defend their family and clear their reputations after being accused of being traitors is shown in the film.