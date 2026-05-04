The romantic thriller 'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' is set for its second season on Jio Hotstar from June 12. The teaser for the show, starring Sanchita Basu and Dhaval Thakur, has been released, promising a more intense plot of power and politics.

The romantic thriller series 'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' is set to return for the second season on Jio Hotstar from June 12. The makers have released the teaser of the show.

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Starring Sanchita Basu and Dhaval Thakur in the lead role, the second season "moves beyond love and heartbreak into a world where power, politics, and personal history collide. As equations shift and loyalties blur, every relationship begins to carry a cost," as quoted in a press note.

JioHotstar shared the teaser on their Instagram handle on Monday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Lead actors on their roles in Season 2

Sanchita Basu shared details about her character in Season 2, calling it "powerful and emotional." "Shanvika is at the heart of Kuldeep's story, and this season of Thukura ke mera pyaar brings out her strength and resilience in ways that are both powerful and emotional. The relationship between Kuldeep and Shanvika is layered, intense, and central to the narrative. Audiences will see a deeper side to their bond this time," said Sanchita Basu as quoted by the press note.

Dhaval Thakur, who reprises the role of Kuldeep Kumar, shared, "Kuldeep is a man of contradictions, strong yet vulnerable, righteous yet flawed. This season of Thukra ke Mera Pyaar explores his emotional core in a much deeper way. It's not just about the battles he fights outside, but the ones within. The scale is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the journey is far more intense. I'm excited for audiences to witness this side of him," as quoted in a press note.

(ANI)