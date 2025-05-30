In Thudarum, Mohanlal takes a break from action-packed roles to deliver an emotional, suspense-filled performance as a taxi driver caught in an unexpected web of mystery and danger.

After making waves with the high-octane and controversial L2: Empuraan, superstar Mohanlal returns in a more grounded, emotionally driven role in Thudarum. The film, which was released simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, marks a sharp contrast to his recent blockbuster, focusing instead on the life of a simple man pulled into unexpected danger.

A Man, His Car, and a Life of Simplicity

Mohanlal plays Shanmugam, fondly called “Benz” by those around him—a humble, middle-class taxi driver who shares a deep bond with his vintage black Ambassador car. The vehicle is more than just a mode of transport; it’s a symbol of pride, identity, and emotional comfort for Benz and his family, including his loving wife Lalitha (played by the ever-graceful Sobhana), son Pavan (Thomas Mathew), and daughter (Amritha Varshini).

Their modest life takes a sharp turn when the beloved car meets with an accident and lands in the hands of a mechanic who uses it for unlawful activities. Benz’s attempt to retrieve his only means of livelihood leads him to SI Benny (Binu Pappu), but things spiral out of control when CI George Mathen (Prakash Varma) steps in.

Twists, Forest Roads, and Unsettling Discoveries

What begins as a plea for help turns into a bizarre ride as Benz is asked to chauffeur the officers to a wedding, and then unexpectedly to a remote forest. Here, the film shifts gears, revealing deeper mysteries and casting doubt on the intentions of those in power. Are the officers hiding something? What lies ahead in the darkness?

A Performance-Driven Journey

Thudarum is a character-focused thriller that allows Mohanlal to explore vulnerability and resolve. The film blends emotional depth with suspense, staying away from spectacle to tell a heartfelt story.

