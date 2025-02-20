Lifestyle

1. Soft Glam Look – Inspired by Kim Kardashian

Blend warm brown eyeshadows, softly contour your face, and finish with nude lips and fluttery lashes for that effortless glam.
 

Image credits: Getty

2. Bold Red Lips – Inspired by Taylor Swift

Prep your lips with a scrub, apply a long-lasting red lipstick, and line them for precision. Keep the rest of your makeup minimal to let your lips shine.
 

Image credits: Getty

3. Sun-Kissed Bronzed Glow – Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Apply bronzer to the hollows of your cheeks, temples, and jawline. Use a golden highlighter on your cheekbones for that radiant, sun-kissed glow.
 

Image credits: Getty

4. Glowing Glass Skin – Inspired by Zendaya

Hydrated skin is key! Use a lightweight, luminous foundation, apply a hydrating mist, and finish with a dewy highlighter for that effortless glow.
 

Image credits: Getty

5. Feathered Brows – Inspired by Lily Collins

Brush your brows upward using a clear or tinted brow gel. Fill in sparse areas with a fine-tip pencil for a natural, lifted effect.
 

Image credits: Getty

6.Graphic Eyeliner – Inspired by Dua Lipa

Experiment with cat-eye wings, double lines, or geometric shapes using a precise liquid liner. Keep the rest of your makeup subtle for balance.
 

Image credits: Getty

7. Glossy Lips – Inspired by Rihanna

Use a hydrating lip gloss with a slight tint or a clear gloss over lipstick. This look keeps your lips plump, luscious, and ultra-glamorous.

Image credits: Getty

8. Smoky Eye Drama – Inspired by Ariana Grande

Blend deep brown and black eyeshadows, smudge eyeliner along your lash line, and finish with voluminous mascara. Pair with a nude lip for a balanced effect.

Image credits: Getty

