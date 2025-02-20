Lifestyle
Blend warm brown eyeshadows, softly contour your face, and finish with nude lips and fluttery lashes for that effortless glam.
Prep your lips with a scrub, apply a long-lasting red lipstick, and line them for precision. Keep the rest of your makeup minimal to let your lips shine.
Apply bronzer to the hollows of your cheeks, temples, and jawline. Use a golden highlighter on your cheekbones for that radiant, sun-kissed glow.
Hydrated skin is key! Use a lightweight, luminous foundation, apply a hydrating mist, and finish with a dewy highlighter for that effortless glow.
Brush your brows upward using a clear or tinted brow gel. Fill in sparse areas with a fine-tip pencil for a natural, lifted effect.
Experiment with cat-eye wings, double lines, or geometric shapes using a precise liquid liner. Keep the rest of your makeup subtle for balance.
Use a hydrating lip gloss with a slight tint or a clear gloss over lipstick. This look keeps your lips plump, luscious, and ultra-glamorous.
Blend deep brown and black eyeshadows, smudge eyeliner along your lash line, and finish with voluminous mascara. Pair with a nude lip for a balanced effect.
PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt inspired 7 Moon shape earring design
Rekha Gupta to Sheila Dikshi, saree styles of 4 women CMs of Delhi
8 fashion hacks every man should know
(PHOTOS) No More Salwar! Wear Sabyasachi Kurti Like Kareena Kapoor