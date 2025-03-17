SHOCKING: Deepika Padukone once caught Ranbir Kapoor cheating; actress recalls

Read Full Gallery

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were one of Bollywood's hottest couples and caused much gossip when they were dating in the late 2000s.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's love story and breakup shocked fans, as they were rumored to be getting engaged soon. They met in 2007 and fell in love on the set of Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008.

Deepika and Ranbir are a great example of ex-lovers becoming friends; they've done many movies since, unlike other ex-couples.



Fast forward to now: Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir is married to Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Deepika's relationship was short-lived as she caught him cheating, and he was soon linked to Katrina Kaif.

In an interview, Deepika revealed why they broke up. "For me, sex isn't just about the body; feelings are involved," she explained.

"When I'm in a relationship, I've never cheated. Why be in one if I'm playing around? It's better to be single and have fun. But that's not for everyone. Maybe that's why I've been hurt. I was dumb enough to give him another chance because he begged, even though everyone said he was still straying. Then I caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But now that I have, nothing can make me unhappy. That ship has sailed," Deepika said.

