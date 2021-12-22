This is how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas plan to spend Christmas; find out about their ‘big tradition’ here

Ahead of the release of 'The Matrix Resurrections' on Wednesday, December 22, Priyanka Chopra has revealed the big tradition that Nick Jonas and her follow on Christmas. To know about their tradition, continue reading.

Global start and Bollywood’s one of the leading ladies, Priyanka Chopra is running on a tight schedule as she is busy promoting her upcoming big Hollywood project – ‘The Matrix Resurrection’. The film, featuring Keanu Reeves in the lead, will hit the Indian theatres on Wednesday, December 22.

The film’s premiere was recently held in San Francisco, California which was attended by the cast and crew of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ including Priyanka Chopra. And before the premiere, Priyanka revealed some details about her Christmas plans with husband Nick Jonas, her thoughts on co-star Keanu Reeves and how feelings about being a part of this iconic film.

With barely a few days left for Christmas, Priyanka Chopra said that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, “are all about building traditions” on Christmas. However, their biggest tradition is “trying to spend time together” since they are always doing so many things apart. The actress said that the only plan she has, so far, is to “be home with the family”.

Speaking about her co-star Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra highlighted a ‘rare’ quality in the actor, saying that while most people are only aware of themselves, Keanu Reeves is aware of others, and understands them. She said that this ‘amazing quality’ of Keanu is rare to be found.

Priyanka Chopra also spoke about her experience of working on this multi-starrer big project film which has the eyes of the world on it. Playing a character named ‘Sita’ in this film, Priyanka Chopra said that she feels “honoured to be a part of this incredible cast and an iconic movie”. The actress opted for a Halpern multi-coloured glittery dress with a thigh-high cut that showed off her toned legs. She accessorized her premiere look with Bvlgari jewellery and kept her open in soft wavey curls for the evening.