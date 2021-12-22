  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This is how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas plan to spend Christmas; find out about their ‘big tradition’ here

    Ahead of the release of 'The Matrix Resurrections' on Wednesday, December 22, Priyanka Chopra has revealed the big tradition that Nick Jonas and her follow on Christmas. To know about their tradition, continue reading.

    This is how Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas plan to spend Christmas find out about their big tradition here DRB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 12:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Global start and Bollywood’s one of the leading ladies, Priyanka Chopra is running on a tight schedule as she is busy promoting her upcoming big Hollywood project – ‘The Matrix Resurrection’. The film, featuring Keanu Reeves in the lead, will hit the Indian theatres on Wednesday, December 22.

    The film’s premiere was recently held in San Francisco, California which was attended by the cast and crew of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ including Priyanka Chopra. And before the premiere, Priyanka revealed some details about her Christmas plans with husband Nick Jonas, her thoughts on co-star Keanu Reeves and how feelings about being a part of this iconic film.

    ALSO READ: Paris Hilton reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s fitted dress; here is what she said

    With barely a few days left for Christmas, Priyanka Chopra said that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, “are all about building traditions” on Christmas. However, their biggest tradition is “trying to spend time together” since they are always doing so many things apart. The actress said that the only plan she has, so far, is to “be home with the family”.

    ALSO READ: Nick Jonas will return to ‘The Voice’? Has Ariana Grande REPLACED him? Here is what we know

    Speaking about her co-star Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra highlighted a ‘rare’ quality in the actor, saying that while most people are only aware of themselves, Keanu Reeves is aware of others, and understands them. She said that this ‘amazing quality’ of Keanu is rare to be found.

    Priyanka Chopra also spoke about her experience of working on this multi-starrer big project film which has the eyes of the world on it. Playing a character named ‘Sita’ in this film, Priyanka Chopra said that she feels “honoured to be a part of this incredible cast and an iconic movie”. The actress opted for a Halpern multi-coloured glittery dress with a thigh-high cut that showed off her toned legs. She accessorized her premiere look with Bvlgari jewellery and kept her open in soft wavey curls for the evening.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2021, 12:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer new poster alongside TOM ELLIS Find out drb

    Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer’s new poster alongside TOM ELLIS? Find out

    Chris Noth DROPPED from 'The Equalizer' after being accused of sexual assault drb

    Chris Noth DROPPED from 'The Equalizer' after being accused of sexual assault

    Here how Ananya Panday ends 2021; actress added another feather in her cap RCB

    Here's how Ananya Panday ends 2021; actress added another feather in her cap

    Jacqueline Fernandez Sukesh Chandrasekhar story to make it to the OTT Read details drb

    Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s story to make it to the OTT? Read details

    SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films avoiding clash with RRR drb

    SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films, avoiding clash with RRR

    Recent Stories

    Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer new poster alongside TOM ELLIS Find out drb

    Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer’s new poster alongside TOM ELLIS? Find out

    Chris Noth DROPPED from 'The Equalizer' after being accused of sexual assault drb

    Chris Noth DROPPED from 'The Equalizer' after being accused of sexual assault

    Here how Ananya Panday ends 2021; actress added another feather in her cap RCB

    Here's how Ananya Panday ends 2021; actress added another feather in her cap

    Jacqueline Fernandez Sukesh Chandrasekhar story to make it to the OTT Read details drb

    Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s story to make it to the OTT? Read details

    Karnataka government tables anti-religious conversion bill, here are key points-ycb

    Karnataka government tables anti-religious conversion bill, here are key points

    Recent Videos

    Weight Loss tips Fruits that are just right for your journey diet nutrition

    Weight Loss Tips: Fruits that are just right for your journey

    Video Icon
    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters-ycb

    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallana-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallan

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon