This better be espresso martini...', Drake shares video of his flooded mansion as rains lash Toronto [WATCH]

Toronto has been engulfed by torrential rains, leading to flood-like conditions across Canada’s largest city. This record rainfall has resulted in power outages and significant challenges for residents. Among those impacted is rapper Drake, whose $100 million mansion was inundated during the storm. He shared a video showcasing the damage inflicted by dirty rainwater, which affected his furniture and other amenities.

In the video, Drake humorously referred to the situation, expressing hope that the muddy water was actually an espresso martini. Footage from his expansive estate displayed water flowing through what appeared to be his walk-in closet, further soaking the living space. As he navigated the watery mess with a broom, a member of his household staff was seen trying to close the closet door to prevent more water from entering.

Despite the severe weather conditions, Drake’s residence remained connected to power. The video quickly went viral, eliciting mixed reactions from fans. One user commented on the rapper’s predicament, noting the irony of facing challenges from both the rap game and nature itself.

Impact of the Flooding in Toronto

The heavy rains in Toronto have triggered flash flooding in various parts of the city, causing extensive damage to power lines, traffic systems, and airline services. Provincial police have issued warnings about flooding on highways, urging local police to remain vigilant. According to reports from the Associated Press, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow indicated that by late afternoon, over 109,000 Toronto Hydro electricity customers were without power.

Disturbing images and videos of the flooded city have dominated social media, while Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for larger areas of southwestern Ontario.

