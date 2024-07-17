Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    This better be espresso martini...', Drake shares video of his flooded mansion as rains lash Toronto [WATCH]

    Toronto has experienced intense rainfall, resulting in widespread flooding throughout the city

    This better be espresso martini...', Drake shares video of his flooded mansion as rains lash Toronto [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

    Toronto has been engulfed by torrential rains, leading to flood-like conditions across Canada’s largest city. This record rainfall has resulted in power outages and significant challenges for residents. Among those impacted is rapper Drake, whose $100 million mansion was inundated during the storm. He shared a video showcasing the damage inflicted by dirty rainwater, which affected his furniture and other amenities.

    In the video, Drake humorously referred to the situation, expressing hope that the muddy water was actually an espresso martini. Footage from his expansive estate displayed water flowing through what appeared to be his walk-in closet, further soaking the living space. As he navigated the watery mess with a broom, a member of his household staff was seen trying to close the closet door to prevent more water from entering.

    ALSO READ: 'Viduthalai 2': Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier share romantic moment in first look poster [PHOTOS]

    Despite the severe weather conditions, Drake’s residence remained connected to power. The video quickly went viral, eliciting mixed reactions from fans. One user commented on the rapper’s predicament, noting the irony of facing challenges from both the rap game and nature itself.

    Impact of the Flooding in Toronto

    The heavy rains in Toronto have triggered flash flooding in various parts of the city, causing extensive damage to power lines, traffic systems, and airline services. Provincial police have issued warnings about flooding on highways, urging local police to remain vigilant. According to reports from the Associated Press, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow indicated that by late afternoon, over 109,000 Toronto Hydro electricity customers were without power.

    Disturbing images and videos of the flooded city have dominated social media, while Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for larger areas of southwestern Ontario.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 2:43 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic leaves India, travels to her home country Serbia amid divorce rumours RBA

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic leaves India, travels to her home country Serbia amid divorce rumours

    Viduthalai 2': Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier share romantic moment in first look poster [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Viduthalai 2': Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier share romantic moment in first look poster [PHOTOS]

    Every single second....', Hina Khan OPENS up on being constantly in pain; Read on ATG

    'Every single second....', Hina Khan OPENS up on being constantly in pain; Read on

    Did Priyanka Chopra INJURE her hand during the filming of her movie 'The Bluff'? Here's what we know ATG

    Did Priyanka Chopra INJURE her hand during the filming of her movie 'The Bluff'? Here's what we know

    Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about shooting BOLD scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film 'Chokher Bali' RBA

    Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about shooting BOLD scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film 'Chokher Bali'

    Recent Stories

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic leaves India, travels to her home country Serbia amid divorce rumours RBA

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic leaves India, travels to her home country Serbia amid divorce rumours

    Kerala govt announces financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to kin of Joy who died while cleaning Amayizhanchan canal anr

    Kerala govt announces financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to kin of Joy who died while cleaning Amayizhanchan canal

    Pune authorities bulldoze IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's home in footpath 'beautification' spat AJR

    Pune authorities bulldoze IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's home in footpath 'beautification' spat

    Kerala: Probe finds ex-Pookode Veterinary varsity VC negligent in handling JS Sidharthan's death post ragging anr

    Kerala: Probe finds ex-Pookode Veterinary varsity VC negligent in handling Sidharthan's death post ragging

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah deletes tweet on 100% job reservation for Kannadigas amid controversy vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah deletes tweet on 100% job reservation for Kannadigas amid controversy

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon