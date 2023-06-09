The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday' and 'Agent Game' are a must-watch

In this episode of The Weekend Binge, Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri brings to you his top 2 picks to binge on this upcoming weekend.

Wondering what to binge on this weekend? Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri brings you his top 2 picks for the June 10-11 weekend.

1) Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday: The 2022 movie, sequel to 2018's amusingly evil Accident Man, stars Scott Adkins once more as a mishap-making assassin. It is directed by the Kirby Brothers instead of Jesse V Johnson, features some returnees from the first movie, namely anyone who survived, and amplifies the fight scenes with lots of shticky violence.

2) Agent Game: Action movie Agent Game is written and directed by Grant S. Johnson. After being made the fall man for the murder of an interrogation victim, a CIA operative learns that he is the target of a rendition programme. Along with Barkhad Abdi, Dermot Mulroney, and Katie Cassidy, it also stars the illustrious Mel Gibbson as Olsen.

Here's RJ Niladri telling you why to watch these two movies in the upcoming weekend: