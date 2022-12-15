Pitchers Season 2: Naveen Kasturia, Abhishek Banerjee, and Abhay Mahajan revisit their TVF Pitchers days

After a long wait of almost seven years, the iconic and cult Indian web series TVF Pitchers Season 2 trailer is finally out. Since the makers, Zee 5, had announced the new season of TVF Pitchers, it took social media by storm. Produced by TVF, the original first season of Pitchers made its debut in 2015. It became a huge hit with the highest-ever IMDb rating of 9.1 out of 10. The highly-awaited, TVF Pitchers Season 2 will stream digitally on Zee 5 from December 23, 2022.

Everyone who has loved the original TVF Pitchers, knows that the first season was about four friends who quit their day jobs to create a company together. The much-awaited web series, Pitchers Season 2, is about growing the company and surviving in the cut-throat world of start-ups. TVF Pitchers Season 2, is directed by Vaibhav Bandhu. The series stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee, Riddhi Dogra, Sikandar Kher, Gopal Dutt, and Ashish Vidyarti in lead roles. The five episodic series will be streaming digitally on Zee 5 by December 23, 2022.

During the trailer launch of Pitchers Season 2, the actor Naveen Kasturia recalled his journey commencing with Pitchers. He shared some details in his quote to a leading regional publication and said, "Pitchers will always be special to me. The love and respect I got because of that show is indescribable. The adoration and love of the fans has not diminished over the years. They kept asking us to come back with another season. And we had to bow down. While S1 was about taking a leap of faith and quitting my job to start my own company, Season 2 is about dreaming big and taking our start-up to the next level. Our start-up family continues to grow, and the risks become greater. I am excited for our fans to watch this epic journey in season 2 and give us more love so that TVF is compelled to bring another season."

Sharing some sweet nostalgic memories associated to TVF Pitchers Season 1, Abhishek Banerjee, in his quote to the leading regional publication, said, "Pitchers is like homecoming as I started my web series journey with TVF Pitchers as Bhati. It didn't matter how many characters I played after this, but fans kept asking me about the return of Pitchers, so here we are finally with the Season 2 trailer. While the boys have taken degrees from beer to whiskey and from founding a start-up to growing a start-up, the conclusion of Pitchers remains the same. It's still about real problems, big dreams, and the power to make things work. A story of relatable characters with great determination."

Abhay Mahajan, who also started his career with the iconic series TVF Pitchers Season 1 in 2015, in his quote to a leading regional publication, said, "Pitchers has not only given me love, fame and recognition but also another family. Naveen, Arunabh and the people of TVF are my family now. Anything and everything is always fun with them. I have immense respect for Arunabh and his vision for storytelling. Pitchers is a staple of a simple, relatable story of four people who quit their day jobs to start their own business. But the way it is told makes it inspiring, entertaining and engaging. Pitchers 2 is a much needed reminder to all entrepreneurs of why they started in the first place and why they need to keep going."

Overall the trailer for Pitchers Season 2 looks well-made. The storyline is compelling like, the original series. The guys who created a beer company in the first season will have to hustle with innovation and creativity within the cut-throat world of start-ups. The ardent Pitchers fans are already counting the days left for the series to release on Zee 5. The trailer has a mix of emotions, drama, performances, backstories, and much more that will keep viewers hooked to their screens.

The Pitchers Season 2 trailer is out now. You can also watch it here.