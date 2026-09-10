The new song 'Chhathi Maiya' from 'The Vvaan,' starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra, celebrates the Chhath festival. Sung by Vishal Mishra, Tamannaah says it's an attempt to bring the pride of Bihar to the big screen for the first time.

The new song from Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'The Vvaan' celebrates the essence and cultural grandeur of Chhath festival. Sung by Vishal Mishra, Chhathi Maiya is a track rooted in faith and dedicated to the goddess who is worshipped during the festival.

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Tamannaah on Celebrating Bihar's Pride

Speaking about the song, Tamannaah in a press note said, "It feels surreal to be a part of The Vvaan and bring to life the pride of Bihar and Patna by celebrating Chhath for the first time on the big screen of Indian Film Industry through Chhathi Maiya song. It's our humble attempt to bring the Bihari pride of India on the big screen, and all we hope is that the audience feels equally spiritual and devotional the way we felt throughout the journey."

Vishal Mishra on the Song's Cultural Significance

Singer and composer Vishal Mishra added, "It is truly an honour and a blessing for me to bring the faith and sacred tradition of Chhath, deeply rooted in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, to Hindi cinema for the first time. My only wish is for the beauty and fragrance of our culture to travel to every corner of the world, and receive the love and respect it truly deserves. This is a small offering from Kaushal Kishore, the entire Team Vann and me, dedicated to my people. ‘Chhathi Maiya’ is yours now. Jai Chhathi Maiya.”

About 'The Vvaan'

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. The Vvaan is scheduled to be released on September 25, 2026. (ANI)