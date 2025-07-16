Belly returns to Cousins Beach in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, as love, memories, and unresolved emotions unfold in the final chapter of Jenny Han’s beloved coming-of-age trilogy.

Lola Tung reprises her role as Belly, who is now older and facing new challenges. Season 3 picks up with Belly finishing her junior year of college and returning to Cousins Beach. While she’s excited to reconnect with Jeremiah, her complicated history with Conrad resurfaces, making it clear that her past still holds power over her heart.

Based on the Final Book in Jenny Han’s Trilogy

This season is adapted from "We’ll Always Have Summer," the third and final book in Jenny Han’s best-selling series. With the story nearing its conclusion, viewers can expect high emotional stakes, tough decisions, and closure for the love triangle that has kept fans hooked since the beginning.

Global Release Timing

Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, July 16, with Episodes 1 and 2 available immediately. New episodes drop weekly on Prime Video.

Here are a few regional release times:

UK: 8:00 am BST

India: 12:30 pm IST (New Delhi)

Episode Count and Schedule

This final season features 11 episodes, the most of any season so far. The series will run through mid-September, wrapping up Belly’s story once and for all.

Full release schedule:

Episodes 1 & 2 – July 16

Episode 3 – July 23

Weekly releases until

Episode 11 (Finale) – September 17

As fans gear up for the final ride, all eyes are on Cousins Beach for one last unforgettable summer.