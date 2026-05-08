Actor Jake Hall, from 'The Only Way is Essex', has died at 35 from head injuries after an accident in Majorca, Spain. The death is being investigated but appears accidental. Hall is survived by his 8-year-old daughter, River.

Actor Jake Hall, known for featuring on ITV reality show 'The Only Way is Essex', has passed away at 35. According to Deadline, Hall sustained head injuries and died after an accident at a villa in Majorca, Spain.

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"We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities," a spokesperson for the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office told People.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Spanish Civil Guard, which said, "It appears to be an accidental death."

Family Asks For Privacy

Jake Hall is survived by his 8-year-old daughter River, whom he shared with ex-Misse Beqiri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake. (@jakehall)

A representative for Beqiri told People, "At this time, Misse's focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss. The family are asking for privacy, compassion and respect while they grieve privately."

The pair got engaged in May 2018 after welcoming their daughter in November 2017. However, they remained in an on-and-off relationship and parted ways shortly after their engagement.

Tributes Pour In

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for Hall, who was also a model and fashion designer.

'The Only Way Is Essex', in a statement, offered tributes and said, "Jake was a part of the TOWIE family for a number of years, and we send our very deepest sympathies to his family and friends following today's very sad news."

(ANI)