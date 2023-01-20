Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Night Manager trailer out; netizens 'intrigued' watching Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur in an action avatar

    The much-awaited trailer of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer series The Night Manager is out now. The netizens have been raving about the trailer on Twitter.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    In The Night Manager, Anil Kapoor will essay the role of an arms dealer. Malang fame Aditya Roy Kapur will portray a former soldier and a night manager in the web series, The Night Manager, which will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is the official Hindi remake of the British TV series of the same name. While Anil Kapoor will step into the shoes of Hugh Laurie, Aditya Roy Kapur will essay the role played by Loki fame globally prominent Hollywood icon Tom Hiddleston in the series.

    The trailer shows glimpses of a power-hungry arms dealer and Shelly aka Shailendra Rungta (Anil Kapoor), who is wicked and cunning in wanting to achieve what he wants. Shaan (Aditya Roy Kapur) is a humble night manager in a hotel is actually the eyes and ears of the RAW agent Lipika (Tillotama Shome). The trailer gives glimpses of Shaan, who enters the depths of darkness in trying to uncover the vicious scheming and wants to catch Shelly red-handed before his big plan gets successful and causes damage to India. Overall the trailer is a mix of action, a powerful storyline, nuanced performances, high-octane sequences, and emotionally multi-layered characters who face their inner demons. It has left the fans piqued enough to know more about the series. This spy-thriller series revolves around revenge, deception, and lots of drama.

    ALSO READ: Kantara star Rishabh Shetty attends the Bhoota Kola Festival; check out video

    "This trailer has left me really intrigued," said a fan. "The trailer is out & it's so so engaging. Can't just wait to see it on Hotstar!! #TheNightManagerOnHotstar," a fan added. "This is literally awesome. Guys, so much excitement," a fan shared. "This show has a brilliant scale. Matlab kya hi larger than life lag raha," a fan ranted.

    Trailer

    The trailer of The Night Manager series is out now. You can also watch it here. The series drops digitally on February 17 on Disney + Hotstar.

    ALSO READ: The Night Manager: Makers unveil first gritty poster of the Anil Kapoor-starrer web series

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 4:07 PM IST
