Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty attends the Bhoota Kola Festival; check out video

    To give homage to the divine god's blessing, the Kantara team got a chance to seek blessings from the Daiva at Bhoota Kola. Rishabh Shetty attends the Bhoota Kola Festival to praise God for Hombale Films' 'Kantara' success.

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty attends the Bhoota Kola Festival; check out video RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    Rishab Shetty established himself as a pan-India celebrity with Kantara, which debuted in theatres in September and became a box-office success. The story centred around Buta Kola, a ritual dance devoted to indigenous deities, and had a fantastic ending. 

    The way Hombale Films brought a story from the heartland of India truly captured the hearts of the audience like magic. The film addressed a story inspired by the divinity of Panjurli Daiva magnificently like never seen before, and the way the action thriller went on to achieve greatness is the sheer epitome of the blessings of one and only Daiva. To give homage to the blessing of the divine god, the team got a chance to seek blessings from the Daiva at Bhoota Kola. 

    Also Read: Why Priyanka Chopra opted for surrogacy? Here's what Malti Marie's mother has to say

    Taking to their social media, Hombale Films shared a video capturing glimpses of the team as they seek blessing from the real Daiva. They further jotted down the caption - "ಹರಕೆ ತೀರಿಸಿದ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳು. You surrender to the nature & worship the God, who has bestowed you with such success n freedom in life. #Kantara team witnessed the divine in real form & took the blessings of Daiva! @shetty_rishab #VijayKiragandur @gowda_sapthami @ChaluveG
     @Karthik1423"

    About Kantara: 
    Kantara, directed and starring Rishab Shetty, is an action-thriller that delves into the traditional culture of Kambla and Buta Kola. Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil are among the cast members. Vijay Kirgandur produces it under the Hombale Films label. Rishab has stated that he may develop a sequel to Kantara because the film contains several subplots that may be expanded and explored further. He also mentioned that a prequel may be made to investigate the backstories of some of the characters.

    Also Read: Urfi Javed in Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Cardi B's favourite brand Mugler

    Kantara was released in Kannada and Hindi on September 30th and October 14th, respectively. Rishab Shetty wrote and directed the film. 

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Ambani's pet dog; who was ringbearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant's engagement (Video) RBA

    Meet Ambani's pet dog; who was ringbearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant's engagement (Video)

    Does Kim Kardashian hate ex-husband Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori? vma

    Does Kim Kardashian hate ex-husband Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori?

    Ayisha Review: Manju Warrier's comedy-drama is worth watching or not? Read this RBA

    Ayisha Review: Manju Warrier's comedy-drama is worth watching or not? Read this

    Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt undergoes heart surgery after his health deteriorated RBA

    Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt undergoes heart surgery after his health deteriorated

    Varisu Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release RBA

    Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release

    Recent Stories

    Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage-ayh

    Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage

    OnePlus 11 5G colour options leaked ahead of India launch on February 7 gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G colour options leaked ahead of India launch

    Meet Ambani's pet dog; who was ringbearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant's engagement (Video) RBA

    Meet Ambani's pet dog; who was ringbearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant's engagement (Video)

    Loan fraud case: Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot gets interim bail AJR

    Loan fraud case: Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot gets interim bail

    Wrestlers vs WFI: Grapplers adamant, as meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur remains inconclusive-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI: Grapplers adamant, as meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur remains inconclusive

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon