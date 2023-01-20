Kantara star Rishabh Shetty attends the Bhoota Kola Festival; check out video

To give homage to the divine god's blessing, the Kantara team got a chance to seek blessings from the Daiva at Bhoota Kola. Rishabh Shetty attends the Bhoota Kola Festival to praise God for Hombale Films' 'Kantara' success.

Rishab Shetty established himself as a pan-India celebrity with Kantara, which debuted in theatres in September and became a box-office success. The story centred around Buta Kola, a ritual dance devoted to indigenous deities, and had a fantastic ending.

The way Hombale Films brought a story from the heartland of India truly captured the hearts of the audience like magic. The film addressed a story inspired by the divinity of Panjurli Daiva magnificently like never seen before, and the way the action thriller went on to achieve greatness is the sheer epitome of the blessings of one and only Daiva. To give homage to the blessing of the divine god, the team got a chance to seek blessings from the Daiva at Bhoota Kola.

Taking to their social media, Hombale Films shared a video capturing glimpses of the team as they seek blessing from the real Daiva. They further jotted down the caption - "ಹರಕೆ ತೀರಿಸಿದ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳು. You surrender to the nature & worship the God, who has bestowed you with such success n freedom in life. #Kantara team witnessed the divine in real form & took the blessings of Daiva! @shetty_rishab #VijayKiragandur @gowda_sapthami @ChaluveG

@Karthik1423"

About Kantara:

Kantara, directed and starring Rishab Shetty, is an action-thriller that delves into the traditional culture of Kambla and Buta Kola. Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil are among the cast members. Vijay Kirgandur produces it under the Hombale Films label. Rishab has stated that he may develop a sequel to Kantara because the film contains several subplots that may be expanded and explored further. He also mentioned that a prequel may be made to investigate the backstories of some of the characters.

Kantara was released in Kannada and Hindi on September 30th and October 14th, respectively. Rishab Shetty wrote and directed the film.