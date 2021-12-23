The Matrix Resurrections actor Keanu Reeves opens up on death of first girlfriend

Matrix Resurrections actor Keanu Reeves has seen a lot of life events that had left him devastated at one point in his life. Read to know about how the actor lost his first girlfriend.



Matrix Resurrections actor Keanu Reeves has had a great career, but he has always been away from the camera. The actor has gone through a lot of personal turmoils. Right from the stillborn birth of his daughter Ava, to the death of his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Syme, it has not been easy for the 57-year-old star, which is why fans were happy when he had confirmed that he had found love back in 2019.



To talk about Keanu's personal life tragedy, it was on Christmas Eve 1999, when his daughter Ava Archer Syme-Reeves was stillborn, eight months into girlfriend Jennifer Syme's pregnancy. The couple had met Keanu during a promotional party event where they had fallen in love.



Post losing his daughter Ava within two years; he also lost Jennifer. Reportedly she was attending a party that was hosted by Marilyn Manson. When she was given a drop back to her home from the bash allegedly, she drove her jeep back to the party while being drunk and had crashed into a row of parked cars. Jennifer passed away on the spot.



