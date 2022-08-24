Case filed against ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Shabaash Mithu’ for ‘ridiculing’ differently-abled people

A complaint has reportedly been filed against the makers of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Shabaash Mithu’ for ‘ridiculing’ differently-abled people. Acting upon the complaint, the court of the commissioner for persons with disabilities has sought a response from the makers, CBFC and the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

A complaint against makers of Bollywood films ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Shabaash Mithu’ have reportedly been filed in the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities for allegedly ridiculing differently-abled people.

The complaint against the two films has been filed by Dr Satendra Singh, co-founder of Doctors with Disabilities. Singh suffers from 70 per cent locomotor disability. He shared a copy of the notice issued to the films by the court of the commissioner on his complaint. However, there is no official confirmation on the matter by the social justice and empowerment ministry.

Per the notice, comments from the directors of ‘Laal Sing Chaddha and ‘Shabaash Mithu’ have been sought by the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities. Apart from the directors, comments have also been sought from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Union information and broadcasting ministry on the matter.

In his complaint, Dr Satendra Singh has alleged that ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan and ‘Shabaash Mithu’ starring Taapsee Pannu has violated the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 through demeaning remarks against specially-abled people.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan, has broken a significant record at the worldwide box office. According to media reports, the official remake of 'Forrest Gump' has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 in the international markets. Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has surpassed hit films such as Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and Vivek Agnihotri’ directorial 'The Kashmir Files'.

A week after its release in theatres, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has earned $ 7.5 million (Rs 59 crore) at the worldwide box office. With this, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has left behind 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' ($7.47 million), 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' ($5.88 million) and 'The Kashmir Files' ($5.7 million). Even though the film was able to beat Bollywood films at the global box office. it did not come close to the worldwide collection of SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.