The Lord of the Rings: Amazon confirms series’ title as ‘The Rings of Power’; to release in multiple languages

Good news for all the fans of ‘Lord of the Rings’ as Amazon has dropped fresh details of its plot for the TV series. Titled ‘The Rings of Power’, this mega-budgeted fantasy TV series will be released on Amazon Prime in India in multiple languages: Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The story of the series will follow the forging of the original rings of power.

Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay said that the ‘The Rings of Power’ will reunite all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age: the forging of the rings, the epic tale of Numenor, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. They further said that the audience has only watched the story of the One Ring but with this series, they will get to witness the epic story of them all.

The rumours which said that the prequel will not feature the powerful villain Sauron, have also been quashed. A teaser video of the series has also been shared by the makers. The Lord of the Rings is believed to be one of the costliest shows of all time. Just the first season of the show cost around Rs 3,460 crore (USD 465 million).

Production of the upcoming series was mainly held in New Zealand after which he was shifted to the United Kingdom. The ensemble cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Trystan Gravelle, Charles Edwards, Sir Lenny Henry, Markella Kavenagh, Ema Horvath, Joseph Mawle, Sophia Nomvete, Tyrone Muhafidin, Lloyd Owen, Dylan Smith, Megan Richards, Charlie Vickers, Benjamin Walker, Leon Wadham, Sara Zwangobani and Daniel Weyman.

Amazon Prime will release the first season of the series on September 2, this year. The season will be premiered in some 240 territories of the world, including India. The episodes will be rolled out fresh every week.

Watch the teaser here: