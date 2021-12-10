  • Facebook
    The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer bags a special moment at The Game Awards 2021

    The cinematic trailer of The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum has been released online. The official broadcast of the trailer took place during The Game Awards 2021. The game is expected to release next year.

    The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer gets a precious moment at The Game Awards 2021
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 11:49 AM IST
    A treat for all The Lord of The Rings fans as the trilogy movie’s upcoming game’s cinematic trailer has been released. Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies, in the early 2000s, turned Gollum into one of the ultimate on-screen characters of all time. Will the former hobbit be able to repeat its history in games in the coming year of 2022? A new trailer of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was released on The Games Awards 2021 broadcast. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, made a debut at The Game Awards 2021 broadcast, giving us a better look at what NACON and Daedalic Entertainment hope to achieve with the stealth-action game.

    The Lord of the Rings: Gollum finds the hobbit who was previously known as 'Sméagol' on a solo search for the ring that is missing. He does not focus on cursing the Bagginses as shown in the numerous events of the trilogy film but instead keeps his focus on the hunt for the ring. As depicted in the trailer, all the players in the game will have to jump, run, and tip-toe past every type of monster discovered in Tolkien’s writing – all of this while dealing with Gollum’s split personality. Gollum must go get it, he must only because Sméagol swore on that precious.

    Daedalic has officially partnered for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, with the Middle-earth Enterprises of the Tolkien Estate. This is for the first time that the two have partnered together. Moreover, the game was originally expected to be released in the year 2021. However, the game was delayed from its release in early this year to finally looking at a release in the coming year of 2022.

    Watch the trailer here:

    Although the official release date of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has not yet been announced, but this epic game of the classic trilogy movie is most likely slated to arrive on PlayStation 4, PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in the year 2022.

