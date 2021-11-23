Is Mr Bean aka Rowan Atkinson dead? Here is what we know so far

The Internet is shocked at the ‘death’ news of actor Rowan Atkinson. But is the actor dead? If so, then how? Continue reading to know the truth behind Mr Bean’s ‘death’.

Actor Rowan Atkinson, best known for his role of ‘Mr Bean’ was announced ‘dead’ on Twitter. In no time, his death rumours started to surface as a hoax, making Rowan Atkinson a victim of fake news. The British actor, comedian and writer, is not dead yet. However, rumours regarding his passing away have massively been spreading across social media.

Interestingly, this is not the first time when Rowan Atkinson became a victim of fake news that declared him dead. In the past too, his death news had surfaced, spreading shockwaves across his fandom. The malicious death rumours about the actor are basically a part of an old hoax that had shaken people a few years ago as well. And guess what? The same tweet is circulating once again.

So how did it begin? It all started on Twitter when a tweet mentioning ‘Fox News’ surfaced on the net suggesting that the actor died at the of 58 in a car accident in 2017. Another similar tweet followed up, saying that the comedian got killed in a car crash on March 18, 2017. However, these two tweets had wrongly aged him ‘58’ whereas he was ‘62’ in the year 2017.

According to reports, when a user opens the link on the tweet, (s)he is redirected to a page where they are prompted to dial a phone number. And when the call is connected, the user is asked to provide their credit card details to buy a so-called software. And when once that is done, they are duped of money.

Rowan Atkinson is not the only actor who has fallen prey to this online fraud. According to an anti-virus firm, McFee, online scammers often use celebrity names for phishing links to steal the personal information of internet users. In fact, one of the most used names of actors is that of Shawn Mendes.