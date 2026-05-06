TVK chief Vijay registers an unprecedented win in Tamil Nadu, ending the DMK-AIADMK duopoly. Filmmaker RGV shared an old pic of Vijay with M Karunanidhi, quipping the late CM wouldn't have dreamed the kid would one day destroy his party.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay registered an unprecedented success in Tamil Nadu elections, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three-decade-old 'duopoly' in the state. As reactions continue to emerge on social media, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to his X handle and shared an unseen old picture of Vijay with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. "Kalaingar wouldn't have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party," RGV quipped.

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https://x.com/RGVzoomin/status/2051551153020666113 In the picture, Karunanidhi can be seen taking part in a ceremony, while a young Vijay watches from behind.

Who was M Karunanidhi?

Muthuvel Karunanidhi (popularly referred to as Kalaignar) was a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu's politics and played a crucial role in the Dravidian movement and the state's political landscape. He entered the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by winning the Kulithalai seat in Tiruchirapalli during the 1957 election, alongside 14 other successful DMK candidates.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu five times and held his position from 1969 to 1971, 1971 to 1976, 1989 to 1991, 1996 to 2001, and 2006 to 2011.

TVK's Election Performance

Vijay's political debut has been nothing short of spectacular, as TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, winning 108 seats out of the 234-member legislature. TVK is 10 seats short of the majority mark of 118. (ANI)