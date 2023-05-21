Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kerala Story: Know about ISIS operative Yasmin Ahmed Jahid who conducted classes on Islamic jihad in state

    Yasmin Ahmed Jahid and her husband Abdul Rashid Abdullah are said to have conducted classes on Islamic jihad in Kerala, as per the investigative agencies.

    First Published May 21, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Since the teaser's publication, The Kerala Story has been making headlines, mostly for its plot and more recently for its unexpected box office success. The principal character in the Sudipto Sen-directed movie, which is allegedly "inspired" by real-life events, is played by Adah Sharma. The ISIS module in Kerala that was discovered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is the subject of the movie. In this connection, Yasmin Ahmed Jahid's case is also being investigated. According to allegations from the NIA, Yasmin Ahmed Jahid was an ISIS operative who was involved in shipping several young people from Kerala to Afghanistan after recruiting them for ISIS.

    Yasmin Ahmed Jahid was allegedly married to Syed Ahmed and was born in Bihar. They both reportedly came from Saudi Arabia and settled in Kerala's Mallapuram after returning to India in 2011. Following her return, Yasmin wed Abdul Rashid Abdullah in 2016, while he developed feelings for Sonia Sebastian. Later, Sonia changed her name to Aiysha and embraced Islam in order to wed Abdul.

    According to the investigating agencies, Yasmin and her husband taught classes on Islamic jihad in Kerala. She listened to the lectures while concurrently trying to enlist more students who wanted to join ISIS into this group. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Later, Yasmin acknowledged to the investigators that she had actively persuaded a large number of people to join ISIS. According to the NIA court's findings, Yasmin attracted 15 people from Kerala into this terrorist organisation. They included three kids, six women, and six ladies. In addition to Afghanistan, the recruits from Kerala were also sent to Kuwait, Dubai, Muscat, and Abu Dhabi.

    However, Yasmin was taken into custody by the NIA on July 30, 2016. She was stopped when she attempted to flee to Kabul at the New Delhi International Airport. Yasmin was subsequently sentenced to 7 years in prison and fined Rs 25,000 by the NIA court in Kochi.

