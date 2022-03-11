Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kashmir Files review: Netizens say 'movie is not for the faint-hearted', shows hard-hitting reality

    In the film The Kashmir Files, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri paints a frightening portrait of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. According to social media reviews, the movie is not for the faint-hearted.

     

    Bangalore, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    This weekend, another movie was released besides the big-budget film Radhe Shyam featuring pan-India star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's ‘The Kashmir Files’ is released near your theatres. The film is based on brutal and barbarian killings and rapes of innocent people based on radical religious terrorism.

    In the movie, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri clarifies from the word go that his film, The Kashmir Files, will not be subtle. According to a social media review, the film is a gut-wrenching watch. It shows the story of Kashmiri Pandits who faced slaughter and forced departure from their own land by the Islamic militants. 

    Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a star cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

    The director's attempt to make a film that brings out the real picture of 'Religious Terrorism' with ‘The Kashmir Files, has been notified by many people. A story set back in the 80s or 90s that shows the organised Genocide of Hindus in the Kashmir valley is something the citizen of India needs to know. 

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files beats Radhe Shyam, RRR, KGF 2, Bachchhan Paandey at IMDb ratings

    It does take a brave heart to pursue and project such a thought-provoking topic having the burden of not hurting the sentiments, and the film played its part well to do so. Everyone has a right to express their opinion but generosity needs to be maintained. 

    Also Read: Radhe Shyam review: Here's what USA audiences have to say about Prabhas's flm

    Many people had come forward to stop Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's ‘The Kashmir Files’ need to sound knowledge of the subject. With the facts, the filmmaker is ready to face the effects coming towards him but still welcoming the citizen's point of view with an open heart. The incident has happened or maybe is still happening. Still, people need to know the reality to change society, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has justified his effort to do so with ‘The Kashmir Files'.

    Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon (Retd.) who saw the film has now reviewed the film on social media. The officer took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Watched the movie at the Premiere screening today Absolutely gripping and well-made movie by Vivek Agnihotri.”

    Here are some social media reviews:


     

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2022, 9:38 AM IST
