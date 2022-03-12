Radhe Shyam Box Office Day 1: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film Hindi version mints Rs 4.50 crore

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam saw an extraordinary opening in theatres. In many places, the love saga set new box-office records.

Radhe Shyam had its grand release in theatres on March 11 in multiple languages across the globe. The highly-anticipated film starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde did massive business on its opening day. Radha Krishna Kumar directs the romantic period drama.

Radhe Shyam features brilliant visuals and production design. The actor’s fans showered love for the film on its opening day. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the response to Day 1 on Twitter. He wrote, “#RadheShyam BIGGEST Indian opener of the year. Created new records in many places. #Prabhas (sic).”

The Telugu version of 'Radhe Shyam' performed exceptionally well at the box office, grossing over Rs 30 crore on its first day. The picture was well-received when it was released on 700 screens, primarily multiplexes.

Also Read: Radhe Shyam: 7 logics to buy or 'not' to buy Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's movie tickets

According to reports, Radhe Shyam is now leaked online and for free download on known Torrent websites, succumbing to piracy. Not just Radhe Shyam, Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files, also released on the same day, has become the latest victim of online piracy.

Also Read: Radhe Shyam leaked online: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film on Tamil Rockers hours after release

The film has been shot in Hyderabad and European places like Turin (Italy) and Georgia. It is reported that the film is made of Rs 300 to Rs 350 cr, a huge budget. Also, many reports suggested that an OTT giant offered around Rs 400 crores for a direct to OTT release. However, the makers stuck to making it a big theatrical release.

Also Read: Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde's 7 bikini pictures that are hot, bold and sexy

Radhe Shyam was shot in Hyderabad and European locations such as Turin (Italy) and Georgia. According to reports, the film has a budget of Rs 300 to Rs 350 crore. Furthermore, numerous sources claimed that an OTT behemoth offered about Rs 400 crores for a direct-to-OTT release. However, the producers insisted on a large theatrical rollout.

