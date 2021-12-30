The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek flirts with Nora Fatehi [Video]

Krushna Abhishek was flirting with Nora Fatehi on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show which has been one of the most entertaining shows. Here's how Nora reacted to Krushna.

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be full of entertainment and dance. The new year special episode will be graced by the actress-dancer Nora Fatehi and singing star Guru Randhawa. They will be seen having a great time on the sets with the host Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others.

The promo of the new episode has made fans very excited. Kapil's flirty side and comic timing are seen, but on the other hand, Krushna Abhishek also tries to flirt with Nora, but he fails miserably because of his character named Sapna. Krushna, in the promo clip, is seen praising Nora's shimmery attire and says, "Wow what a beautiful dress. You can get vaccinated wearing this dress." This statement makes everyone laugh.

He also complains about his dressing up as a lady in the show. He complains to Guru and says that Krushna has been made to wear such a costume that he has to flirt with Guru, but Krushna feels like flirting with Nora. Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma and everyone have a hearty laugh.

In the episode, you shall also see that Kapil is trying his best to flirt with Nora. He also tells that Guru is like his younger brother, so he is not afraid to flirt with Nora. He also asks Nora if he should send Guru to get chocolates so that he can spend time with Nora. He also says that even if Guru had just sent Nora, his song would have been promoted.

Talking about Nora, she has been detected with COVID-19. She took to her Instagram story to tell her fans that she is currently battling Covid and it has been difficult for her. She has been bedridden for a few days now under the doctor supervision. Here's wishing the actress a quick recovery.

