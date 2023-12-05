Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CID fame Dinesh Phadnis passes away at 57 due to liver damage

    Tragic loss in the world of Indian television as CID actor Dinesh Phadnis, famed for his role as Fredericks, passes away. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    On the night of December 4, Dinesh Phadnis, the accomplished actor known for portraying Fredericks in the widely popular television series CID, passed away. According to reports from E-Times, the actor breathed his last around midnight, and his final rites are scheduled for today.

    Dinesh Phadnis had been on ventilator support since December 2. Although initial media speculations hinted at a heart attack as the cause for his hospitalization, his co-star Dayanand Shetty clarified that Phadnis did not suffer a heart attack. In a statement to The Indian Express, Shetty mentioned, "Dinesh Phadnis is hospitalised and, on a ventilator, doctors are observing him. He has not suffered a heart attack, it is a different treatment, and I wouldn’t like to comment on it,” 

    Apart from his acting prowess, Dinesh also contributed to the show's creative aspects by writing some of its episodes. His involvement in the entertainment industry extended beyond CID, as he made a cameo appearance in the enduring sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, reprising his CID character. Additionally, the actor showcased his talents in films such as Sarfarosh and Super 30 and even ventured into writing for a Marathi film.

    CID, the iconic detective show that graced television screens from 1998 to 2018, became one of the longest-running shows in Indian television history. Dinesh Phadnis, in his role as Fredericks, endeared himself to the audience through his impeccable comic timing and enjoyable banter, particularly with Shivaji Satam's ACP Pradyuman.

