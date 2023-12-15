The Freelancer–The Conclusion LEAKED: Mohit Raina, Anupam's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

The Freelancer The Conclusion leaked online: Mohit Raina's movie is available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other pirated websites. The film has been made available in HD prints on various pirated websites.

Since playing a bold agent in Bhav Dhulia's newest directorial series The Freelancer, Mohit Raina has been the buzz of the town. The series, which debuted on Disney Plus Hostar, wowed viewers, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the sequel. And the long wait is finally over, as The Freelancer - The Conclusion was published today.

The Freelancer - The Conclusion, which also stars Kashmira Pardeshi and Anupam Kher in crucial parts, has been gaining attention for a long now, with fans counting down the days till its release. Unfortunately, barely hours after its OTT debut, the action thriller series has fallen victim to piracy. Yes! The conclusion of The Freelancer has been released online for free download and viewing on various unauthorised websites.

While industrywalas have taken severe precautions to combat piracy, it appears that their efforts have been in vain. And now, the leak of The Freelancer - The Conclusion is likely to harm the action thriller's popularity. After all, the series' pirated version has been made available in HD prints on various unofficial sites.

It should be noted that The Freelancer - The Conclusion is not the only series that the pirate behemoths have targeted. Previously, major blockbusters like as The Archies, Animal, Jawan, Pathaan, Aarya 3, and others were pirated online hours after its initial release.

DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy