'The Family Man Season 3' to release next year? Know who will feature in Manoj Bajpayee's popular web series

The Family Man Season 3: Fans of the show are anxiously anticipating the third season, and Raj and DK have stated that they would like to release it before the beginning of 2025.

Raj & DK made their OTT debut in 2019 with season 1 of The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee. The series had an excellent reception, and season 2 will be published in 2021. Manoj Bajpayee reprised his role, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her Hindi debut in the series. Even season 2 had a positive reception, and a third season has been announced.

After The Family Man, Raj and DK directed Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs, and they are presently preparing to release Citadel Honey Bunny, an Indian spin-off of Citadel. The show's major actors are Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will play Nadia's (Priyanka Chopra) father in the series.

Of course, everyone is looking forward to Citadel Honey Bunny right now, but there is also a lot of enthusiasm about The Family Man Season 3.

Raj and DK recently updated The Family Man's release date. The director-duo said, "It is now in the middle of shooting. We're almost to the end of the schedule; just a few more days of shooting remain. So yeah, next year! I cannot disclose this since Amazon decides when it will be released. However, I would say next year."

The Family Man Season 3 Cast Aside from Manoj Bajpayee, the series will star Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. According to reports, Dasvi actor Nimrat Kaur has joined the series' cast, although there has been no official confirmation. Fans of the show are anxiously awaiting the third instalment, which Raj and DK want to release next year.

