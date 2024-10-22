Pushpa 2 to War 2: 7 Most awaited Hindi films of 2024 and beyond

Entertainment
It's October 2024, and Stree 2 is the only film that truly rocked the box office. No other movie has made a lasting impact.
Trade experts predict that Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are the two films with the highest potential for box office success in the remaining months of 2024.
This article highlights the Hindi films everyone is eagerly waiting for, some of which will release this year.
The most anticipated Hindi films are Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, both releasing on November 1st.
Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, is highly anticipated and releases on December 6th. It has already earned 900 crores pre-release.
Despite controversies, Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3 is eagerly awaited. It will release in 2025.
Following the success of War, the sequel, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR as the villain, is set to release on August 15, 2025.
The comedy film Housefull 5 is also highly anticipated, but fans will have to wait until June 6, 2025, for its release.
The sequel to Border has been awaited for years. Sunny Deol recently announced Border 2, which will release in 2026.