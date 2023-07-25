Entertainment

Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan movies before 'Oppenheimer'

From Batman Begins to Dunkirk, Cillian Murphy can be seen in a number of Christopher Nolan directed films. Know the roles he played before 'Oppenheimer'.

Image credits: Instagram

Oppenheimer

For the first time, Cillian Murphy can be seen in the lead role in a Christopher Nolan film. However, he has been a part of several of Nolan's projects previously.

Image credits: Instagram

Batman Begins

Cillian Murphy played the role of Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, a villain who uses fear toxins to induce terror in his victims. He was appreciated for being charming, yet scary.

Image credits: YouTube

The Dark Knight

In the 2008 sequel of 'Batman Begins', Cillian Murphy made a brief appearance reprising his role as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow.

Image credits: YouTube

Inception

Cillian Murphy portrayed Robert Fischer, the heir of a powerful energy corporation, and became the target of the film's protagonists' complex heist within a dream.

Image credits: Instagram

Dunkirk

In this World War II epic, Cillian Murphy played the role of a shell-shocked soldier rescued at sea, who struggles to come to terms with his experiences.

Image credits: Instagram
