Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan movies before 'Oppenheimer'

Entertainment
From Batman Begins to Dunkirk, Cillian Murphy can be seen in a number of Christopher Nolan directed films. Know the roles he played before 'Oppenheimer'.
For the first time, Cillian Murphy can be seen in the lead role in a Christopher Nolan film. However, he has been a part of several of Nolan's projects previously.
Cillian Murphy played the role of Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, a villain who uses fear toxins to induce terror in his victims. He was appreciated for being charming, yet scary.
In the 2008 sequel of 'Batman Begins', Cillian Murphy made a brief appearance reprising his role as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow.
Cillian Murphy portrayed Robert Fischer, the heir of a powerful energy corporation, and became the target of the film's protagonists' complex heist within a dream.
In this World War II epic, Cillian Murphy played the role of a shell-shocked soldier rescued at sea, who struggles to come to terms with his experiences.