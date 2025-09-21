Actors Keri Russell and Bradley Whitford return in The Diplomat Season 3 trailer, promising intense political drama and unexpected twists. The new season premieres on Netflix on October 16.

Actors Keri Russell and Bradley Whitford are back in the spotlight as the first trailer for Season 3 of 'The Diplomat' is finally out. According to Variety, Season 3 picks up from the dramatic events of the previous season. Ambassador Kate Wyler, played by Russell, had accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of plotting a terrorist attack and admitted that she was after the VP's position. Things take an unexpected turn after the president's death, with suspicions that Kate's husband, Hal (Rufus Sewell), may have accidentally caused it.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The trailer shows Kate facing challenges she never wanted, taking on new power and responsibilities while navigating complicated relationships. This includes her growing friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) and an unsettling connection with First Gentleman Todd Penn, played by Whitford.

<br>Season 2 followed the aftermath of a bomb exploding in central London and Kate's search for the people inside the British government responsible for the chaos. The show, which has a mix of political intrigue, lies, and personal drama, is also one of Netflix's most gripping dramas.</p><p>The series also stars Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, and Miguel Sandoval.</p><p>'The Diplomat' was created by Debora Cahn, who continues as the showrunner and executive producer. Keri Russell also serves as an executive producer, along with Janice Williams, Alex Graves, Peter Noah, and Eli Attie.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>The new season is set to premiere on Netflix on October 16. (ANI)</p><p>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)</p><p> </p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div>