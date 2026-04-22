The Big Apple officially turned into Runway Central on April 20 as the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 took over Lincoln Centre. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reunited on the red carpet looking as glamorous as you would expect them to be.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review: The early verdict on The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in, and as the reviews say, it's a clear, confident, crowd-pleasing return rather than dabbling into something entirely new. Critics from the first screenings agree that Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway slip back into Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs with ease, bringing the same sharp energy that made the original so memorable.

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The sequel leans into its strengths as a biting media satire, with some reviewers noting how recognisable and slightly uncomfortable the world feels for anyone familiar with journalism or publishing.

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere:

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway lead glamorous red carpet return Nostalgia plays a big role, with callbacks to the original woven throughout, though many feel they work because the characters themselves feel naturally evolved rather than rewritten. Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast was all praise for Meryl and Anne as they eased into their roles as Miranda Priestly and Andrea Sachs.

The reaction read, "THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is a FUN and FIERCE sequel that makes a statement. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep slip back into their iconic roles with ease and SERVE in every single frame. It feels familiar in the best way, timely in the right ways, and is well worth the wait.”

Alex Weprin of THR wrote, “The Devil Wears Prada 2: A biting media parody wrapped up in high fashion. Every journalist who sees it will cringe from recognition.” Maxwell Losgar of Cosmopolitan had similiar sentiments, posting on Letterboxd that ‘This was more than worth the twenty-year wait.’

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Variety described it as 'phenomenal' and the 'ideal sequel' that surpassed all expectations. "Aline Brosh McKenna's screenplay is crisp and humorous. We will be quoting this for years to come. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are still terrific. The outfits are stunning, and the soundtrack is intense. GAGA!!!!!!! I loved it. Worth the wait. "That is all."

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Early reviews also mention a solid soundtrack, featuring outstanding pop moments, and a narrative that maintains the franchise's raw edge.

Behind the camera, director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna return, joined by new cast members Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, and Simone Ashley, who inject new vitality into the old universe. With premieres in London on April 22 and a global release on May 1, expectations are high for a sequel that doesn't complicate things and instead offers flair, bite, and a highly polished return to the runway.