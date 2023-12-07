Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'The Archies': Boney Kapoor lauds daughter Khushi Kapoor's film; says it 'took me back to my school days'

    Boney Kapoor praises daughter Khushi's debut in "The Archies," a nostalgic Netflix film reminiscent of Archie's comics. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the coming-of-age musical drama features a talented ensemble cast and captures the essence of friendship, love, and rebellion

    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 8:25 AM IST

    Boney Kapoor, the proud father, recently expressed his heartfelt appreciation for his daughter Khushi Kapoor's debut in the Netflix film "The Archies." The film, which premiered on December 7 and is directed by Zoya Akhtar, features a promising ensemble cast, including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot.

    Having attended the film's screening as an enthusiastic member of Khushi's cheering squad, Boney Kapoor took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the experience. Filled with pride, he nostalgically remarked, "Took me back to my school days when Archie's comics were every youngster’s favorite pastime."

    Reflecting on the film's ability to transport viewers to the past, Boney Kapoor praised Zoya Akhtar for creating a world that resonates with the beloved Archie's comics. He commended the perfectly cast actors, the harmonious songs that capture Archie's world, and extended his appreciation to the entire crew, including the Netflix team, for their efforts in marketing and bringing the project to fruition.

    Expressing his thorough enjoyment of the film, Boney Kapoor stated, "Thoroughly enjoyed the film, will watch the film again and again just like the one issue of the comic I read multiple times till the new issue was out."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    'The Archies,' a coming-of-age musical drama, unfolds the life events of iconic characters like Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. Set in the fictional town of Riverdale, the film explores themes of friendship, love, and rebellion, drawing inspiration from the eponymous American comic book series. The creative contributions of Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon shine through in this captivating Netflix production.

