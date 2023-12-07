Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'The Archies': Ananya Panday lauds 'baby sister' Suhana Khan on her debut; calls her 'brightest spark'

    Ananya Panday expresses enthusiastic support for best friend Suhana Khan's debut in "The Archies" on Instagram. Sharing a heartfelt message and photo, Ananya celebrates Suhana's talent and hard work. 'The Archies' released today on Netflix

    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 7:37 AM IST

    Ananya Panday expressed her overflowing excitement and unwavering support for her best friend, Suhana Khan, as Suhana makes her much-anticipated debut in the film industry with the release of "The Archies" today. The film has garnered widespread attention and admiration from friends, fans, family, and well-wishers.

    After attending the screening of "The Archies" on Tuesday night, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt shoutout to Suhana Khan. The post featured a captivating picture of Suhana, radiating with the promise of her newfound journey in the cinematic world.

    Ananya's Instagram story not only showcased the duo's deep bond but also conveyed the actress's affectionate words, "My baby sister is the brightest spark to ever be. I love Ronnie, and I love you, and I can't wait for the world to see all your hard work that's manifested into this magic @suhanakhan2."

    The warm and encouraging message from Ananya Panday reflects the strong friendship between the two starlets. As "The Archies" hits the screens, it is evident that Suhana Khan has a robust support system, with Ananya at the forefront, cheering her on as she takes this significant step in her acting career.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 7:37 AM IST
