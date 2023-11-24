Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Thanksgiving 2023: Ileana D'Cruz shares adorable photo of son Koa Phoenix Dolan [PICTURES]

    Ileana D'Cruz celebrates her first Thanksgiving with son Koa Phoenix Dolan, sharing adorable moments on Instagram

    Thanksgiving 2023: Ileana D'Cruz shares adorable photo of son Koa Phoenix Dolan [PHOTOS]
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 9:07 AM IST

    Ileana D’Cruz recently shared a heartwarming glimpse into her first Thanksgiving celebration as a mother, expressing gratitude for her newborn son, Koa Phoenix Dolan. The actress, who welcomed Koa into the world on August 1, took to her Instagram stories to document the special occasion.

    In one of the snapshots, Ileana is seen holding a plate of delectable Thanksgiving food, suggesting a cozy celebration at home with her adorable son. Another picture captures baby Koa peacefully sleeping in his stroller, dressed in a charming beige outfit with a sky-blue blanket and an adorable cap.

    Overflowing with gratitude, Ileana captioned the photo with a heartfelt message: "So immensely thankful," accompanied by a heart and evil eye emoji, showcasing her joy and appreciation for the precious moments spent with her little one.

    The Bollywood actress has been sharing cherished moments of motherhood on her Instagram, allowing fans a peek into the joyous journey with Koa. Recently, as Koa marked his third month, Ileana posted a monochromatic picture revealing their intertwined fingers. "3 months ❤️ Someone slow down time for me," she wrote, capturing the swift passage of time in her baby's growth.

    ALSO READ: Annapoorani song OUT: Nayanthara starrer releases second single 'Life is On' [WATCH]

    Earlier, Ileana shared a sweet moment of their first outing together, captioning the photo, "Baby and mama's first day out grabbing lunch." The image showcased her excitement alongside Koa in a black stroller.

    ALSO READ: WATCH- Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Karan Johar join forces to visit Manish Malhotra

    The actress initially announced Koa's arrival on August 5, sharing a captivating black-and-white image of the newborn. Her caption beautifully expressed the overwhelming happiness: "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 9:12 AM IST
