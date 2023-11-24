Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Annapoorani song OUT: Nayanthara starrer releases second single 'Life is On' [WATCH]

    Nayanthara's 75th film, 'Annapoorani,' unveils its second single, 'Life is On,' an upbeat anthem celebrating the protagonist's resilience. Set in Srinagaram, the film follows Nayanthara's character's journey as she defies traditional norms to pursue her dream of becoming a chef

    Annapoorani song OUT: Nayanthara starrer releases second single 'Life is On' [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 8:37 AM IST

    Nayanthara's highly anticipated film, "Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food," is generating buzz as the makers release the second single, "Life is On," a vibrant and motivational track. The song complements the earlier release, "Ulagai Vella Pogiraal," both celebrating the resilience of women and hinting at the empowering themes central to Nayanthara's 75th film.

    "Life is On" is an upbeat anthem that appears to reflect Nayanthara's character's resilience in the face of adversity. The song, featuring lively music by Thaman S and vocals by children Shreenita, Shivatmika, Harshini, Gokul, Yamini, and Sruthi Ranjani, encapsulates the protagonist's unwavering pursuit of her dreams despite obstacles. The lyrics, penned by Vivek, not only celebrate Nayanthara's character but also aim to inspire listeners.

    ALSO READ: WATCH- Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Karan Johar join forces to visit Manish Malhotra

    Directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa, "Annapoorani" reunites Nayanthara with Jai, her co-star from the 2013 film "Raja Rani." The film also boasts a stellar cast, including Karthik Kumar, Sathyaraj, Redin Kingsley, KS Ravikumar, and more, in pivotal roles. Set in Srinagaram, near Trichy, the film revolves around Nayanthara's character, a woman from a traditional Brahmin family who aspires to become a chef in the male-dominated culinary world. The narrative adds complexity as she navigates her family's orthodox beliefs, particularly concerning non-vegetarian cuisine.

    Produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Naad Sstudios and Trident Arts, "Annapoorani" is a visually stunning project with cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, known for his work in films like "Master" and "Kaithi." Praveen Antony takes charge of editing. The film is scheduled for release on December 1st, promising audiences a compelling story of determination, empowerment, and breaking societal norms. Nayanthara's versatile performance and the film's intriguing plot make "Annapoorani" a milestone in her illustrious career.

    IFFI 2023: 'The Railway Men' is a homage to the valour of unsung heroes', says actor Kay Kay Menon

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 8:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Karan Johar join forces to visit Manish Malhotra ATG

    WATCH- Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Karan Johar join forces to visit Manish Malhotra

    Vijay Verma opens up being fired from a job: 'Took the role only for money'; Read more ATG

    Vijay Verma opens up on being fired from a job: 'Took the role only for money'; Read more

    Pankaj Tripathi's Masterclass at IFFI 2023: Arrogance comes with fame when one forgets their roots

    Pankaj Tripathi's Masterclass at IFFI 2023: Arrogance comes with fame when one forgets their roots

    IFFI 2023: Filipino director Brillante Mendoza claims filmmaking is a way to tell true stories RKK

    IFFI 2023: Filipino director Brillante Mendoza claims filmmaking is a way to tell true stories

    'Animal' Exclusive: Bobby Deol on his body transformation, "Requested hotel staff to open gym at 5 am" RKK

    'Animal' Exclusive: Bobby Deol on his body transformation, "Requested hotel staff to open gym at 5 am"

    Recent Stories

    Afghanistan permanently shuts down Embassy in Delhi gcw

    Afghanistan permanently shuts down Embassy in Delhi

    Kerala News live 24 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Chief Minister's Nava Kerala Sadas receives Maoist threat

    WATCH Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Karan Johar join forces to visit Manish Malhotra ATG

    WATCH- Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Karan Johar join forces to visit Manish Malhotra

    Vijay Verma opens up being fired from a job: 'Took the role only for money'; Read more ATG

    Vijay Verma opens up on being fired from a job: 'Took the role only for money'; Read more

    6 things to keep in mind amidst the wedding season RKK

    6 things to keep in mind amidst the wedding season

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon