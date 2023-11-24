Annapoorani song OUT: Nayanthara starrer releases second single 'Life is On' [WATCH]

Nayanthara's 75th film, 'Annapoorani,' unveils its second single, 'Life is On,' an upbeat anthem celebrating the protagonist's resilience. Set in Srinagaram, the film follows Nayanthara's character's journey as she defies traditional norms to pursue her dream of becoming a chef

Nayanthara's highly anticipated film, "Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food," is generating buzz as the makers release the second single, "Life is On," a vibrant and motivational track. The song complements the earlier release, "Ulagai Vella Pogiraal," both celebrating the resilience of women and hinting at the empowering themes central to Nayanthara's 75th film.

"Life is On" is an upbeat anthem that appears to reflect Nayanthara's character's resilience in the face of adversity. The song, featuring lively music by Thaman S and vocals by children Shreenita, Shivatmika, Harshini, Gokul, Yamini, and Sruthi Ranjani, encapsulates the protagonist's unwavering pursuit of her dreams despite obstacles. The lyrics, penned by Vivek, not only celebrate Nayanthara's character but also aim to inspire listeners.

Directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa, "Annapoorani" reunites Nayanthara with Jai, her co-star from the 2013 film "Raja Rani." The film also boasts a stellar cast, including Karthik Kumar, Sathyaraj, Redin Kingsley, KS Ravikumar, and more, in pivotal roles. Set in Srinagaram, near Trichy, the film revolves around Nayanthara's character, a woman from a traditional Brahmin family who aspires to become a chef in the male-dominated culinary world. The narrative adds complexity as she navigates her family's orthodox beliefs, particularly concerning non-vegetarian cuisine.

Produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Naad Sstudios and Trident Arts, "Annapoorani" is a visually stunning project with cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, known for his work in films like "Master" and "Kaithi." Praveen Antony takes charge of editing. The film is scheduled for release on December 1st, promising audiences a compelling story of determination, empowerment, and breaking societal norms. Nayanthara's versatile performance and the film's intriguing plot make "Annapoorani" a milestone in her illustrious career.

