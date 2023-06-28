Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy Vijay succumbs to police complaint for promoting drugs; Disclaimer added in ‘Naa Ready’

    The first single from Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, Naa Ready, got into some trouble for allegedly promoting drug usage, prompting a police complaint to the actor. He has reportedly bowed to the complaint, adding a disclaimer in the song. Know DETAILS. By Mahalekshmi

    Thalapathy Vijay succumbs to police complaint for promoting drugs Disclaimer added in Naa Ready (MAH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 5:47 PM IST

    Leo's debut single, Naa Ready, which Thalapathy Vijay is stars in, has drawn criticism for allegedly encouraging drug consumption. A social activist from Chennai has reported the movie and Vijay to the police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for the same. According to the most recent sources, Vijay and the crew have now included a smoking warning in Leo's opening song, so there is no longer any basis for complaint.

    Vijay has been seen smoking a cigarette in Naa Ready while dancing to the catchy song. RTI Selvam from JJ Nagar in Chennai complained about the movie, Leo, and Vijay online for allegedly using the song to promote smoking and drug use. The creators made the decision to include a disclaimer to the song right away. A problem was also brought about by the lines "Milli ulla ponnam podhum, Ghill veliya varuvaan paar (When alcohol goes inside, Ghilli will come out)".

    Also Read: Eid al-Adha 2023: From Arziyan to Noor-e-Khuda, listen to energetic dance numbers and melodious tunes

    Thalapathy Vijay succumbs to police complaint for promoting drugs Disclaimer added in Naa Ready (MAH)

    Leo, Vijay's second film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, is one of the most eagerly awaited Tamil films. Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sany all play significant roles in Leo, which is scheduled for release in October. Sanjay Dutt will be playing Vijay's father in Leo, and their interaction on screen will be exciting. Returning after a 14-year separation, are also Vijay and Trisha, who are back together on screen for the gangster drama.

    Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan to Tiku weds Sheru-12 Blockbusters to watch on OTT

    After finishing Leo's final schedule, Vijay is anticipated to begin prepping for the Venkat Prabhu movie, which is currently titled Thalapathy 68. Even before Leo will be released, Vijay will begin filming his 68th project in August. However, the creators have not yet released a formal statement on the matter.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 5:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Eid al Adha 2023 From Arziyan to Noore Khuda listen to energetic dance numbers and melodious tunes ADC

    Eid al-Adha 2023: From Arziyan to Noor-e-Khuda, listen to energetic dance numbers and melodious tunes

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Nadira leaves the show by taking home huge amount anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Nadira leaves the show by taking home THIS huge amount

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Bebika Dhurve allegedly gets forced in spat after facing abuse from Jiya Shankar ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Bebika Dhurve allegedly gets forced in spat after facing abuse from Jiya Shankar

    Meet Ishita Shukla: BJP MP Ravi Kishan's daughter who joins defence forces under Agnipath scheme ADC

    Meet Ishita Shukla: BJP MP Ravi Kishan's daughter who joins defence forces under Agnipath scheme

    Satyaprem Ki Katha Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani's film poster revealed ahead of grand release TOMORROW ATG

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha': Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film poster revealed ahead of grand release TOMORROW

    Recent Stories

    ChatGPT available on iOS Here is how you can use it on Apple iPhone gcw

    ChatGPT available on iOS now: Here's how you can use it on Apple iPhone

    UK PM Rishi Sunak lands into fresh controversy: This time over his pen snt

    UK PM Rishi Sunak lands into fresh controversy: This time over his pen!

    Muslim League will strongly oppose Uniform Civil Code: IUML anr

    Muslim League will strongly oppose Uniform Civil Code: IUML

    Eid al Adha 2023 From Arziyan to Noore Khuda listen to energetic dance numbers and melodious tunes ADC

    Eid al-Adha 2023: From Arziyan to Noor-e-Khuda, listen to energetic dance numbers and melodious tunes

    ODI World Cup 2023: Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium prepare for mega event; renovation to cost Rs 20-25 crore snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium prepare for mega event; renovation to cost Rs 20-25 crore

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon