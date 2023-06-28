Thalapathy Vijay succumbs to police complaint for promoting drugs; Disclaimer added in ‘Naa Ready’

The first single from Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, Naa Ready, got into some trouble for allegedly promoting drug usage, prompting a police complaint to the actor. He has reportedly bowed to the complaint, adding a disclaimer in the song. Know DETAILS. By Mahalekshmi

Leo's debut single, Naa Ready, which Thalapathy Vijay is stars in, has drawn criticism for allegedly encouraging drug consumption. A social activist from Chennai has reported the movie and Vijay to the police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for the same. According to the most recent sources, Vijay and the crew have now included a smoking warning in Leo's opening song, so there is no longer any basis for complaint.

Vijay has been seen smoking a cigarette in Naa Ready while dancing to the catchy song. RTI Selvam from JJ Nagar in Chennai complained about the movie, Leo, and Vijay online for allegedly using the song to promote smoking and drug use. The creators made the decision to include a disclaimer to the song right away. A problem was also brought about by the lines "Milli ulla ponnam podhum, Ghill veliya varuvaan paar (When alcohol goes inside, Ghilli will come out)".

Leo, Vijay's second film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, is one of the most eagerly awaited Tamil films. Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sany all play significant roles in Leo, which is scheduled for release in October. Sanjay Dutt will be playing Vijay's father in Leo, and their interaction on screen will be exciting. Returning after a 14-year separation, are also Vijay and Trisha, who are back together on screen for the gangster drama.

After finishing Leo's final schedule, Vijay is anticipated to begin prepping for the Venkat Prabhu movie, which is currently titled Thalapathy 68. Even before Leo will be released, Vijay will begin filming his 68th project in August. However, the creators have not yet released a formal statement on the matter.