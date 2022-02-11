  • Facebook
    Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth, Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar join hands for their first collaboration

    Superstar Rajinikanth has joined hands with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for their upcoming film ‘Thalaivar 169’.

    Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth, Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar join hands for their first collaboration drb
    Superstar Rajinikanth’s next picture has been announced in the most stylish and dapper manner. It will be for the first time that the 71-year-old actor will be collaborating with ‘Beast’ director Nelson Dilipkumar, a pairing that Rajinikanth’s fans are eagerly waiting to watch. The official announcement of the interesting collaboration was announced by Sun Pictures, the production house bankrolling the film through a video.

    In the video uploaded by Sun Pictures, the production company, all three stars – Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh Ravichander have been shown slaying it in style. They are shown in black tuxedoes, making a powerful impact with their presence in the 57-seconds-long video, striking some uber-cool poses.

    The upcoming will be the 169th movie of the superstar’s career. Helmed by Nelson, the film will star Rajinikanth in the lead role. Very little is known about the film since the makers have kept the details under wraps.

    ALSO READ: Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth’s daughter; watch

    Film’s director, Nelson Dilipkumar took to the microblogging site Twitter to make the announcement of the film. In a tweet, he wrote: “Feeling elated to announce my next film with the legendary SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir , happy to have associated with @sunpictures and my dearest friend @anirudhofficial once again! (sic).”

    ALSO READ: Rajinikanth birthday: Dhanush, Kalaiyarasan wish him; Harbhajan Singh gets his photo tattooed

    While Rajinikanth is collaborating with Nelson Rajkumar for the first time, it is the superstar’s second consecutive release with Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth’s last release, Annaatthe was bankrolled by the same production company. Written and directed by Siva, Annaatthe was released last year, receiving mixed reviews. However, the makers of the film claimed it to be a hit at the box office.

    Meanwhile, Nelson Dilipkumar is one of the most sought-after directors of the industries. His last release ‘Doctor’ was a huge success at the box office. Nelson is known for making dark comedy films; he has already wrapped up a film with Thalapathy Vijay.

