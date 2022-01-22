Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash; actor's GMC SUV rolled over onto Porsche

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car crash, injuring one person. Schwarzenegger was said to be unhurt

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, is involved in the Sunset Boulevard crash after his monster GMC Yukon SUV rolled over onto another vehicle. On Friday evening off Sunset Boulevard, the incident took place, near Arnold’s home in the Brentwood, reports TMZ.

Star's SUV crashed into a Toyota Prius and seriously injured a female driver. Later the vehicle then rolls onto a Porsche Cayenne. When he smashed into a red Prius, Arnold Schwarzenegger was driving a GMC Yukon SUV.

According to reports, Schwarzenegger's was unhurt and the driver of the red Prius was severely injured after Arnold’s SUV began to roll over and collide with it. The star’s SUV continued to roll onto a third vehicle, a white Porsche Cayenne, directly behind Arnold’s car.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Officer Drake Madison told Fox News Digital, “There was a four-vehicle traffic accident on Sunset and Allenford at 4:35 pm. One vehicle on top of another..one female was transported to a local hospital with an abrasion."

Some pictures were published on TMZ.com where we can see Arnold Schwarzenegger holding his iPad while making a statement to police. Schwarzenegger's friend Jake Steinfeld was in the car when the incident happened.