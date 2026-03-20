Terence Lewis and Daisy Shah attended the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, praising the collections of GenNext designers. Lewis expressed his love for Jubhinav Chadha's nostalgic line, while Shah shared her fashion mantra of prioritizing comfort.

Renowned choreographer Terence Lewis and star Daisy Shah attended the Lakme Fashion Week on Friday in Mumbai. The duo expressed their love for the collections for the designers Jubhinav Chadha, Taarini Anand and Saim.

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At the GenNext event, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) showcased the collections of three emerging designers at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai this season.

Terence Lewis on Nostalgic Designs

On the sidelines of the event, Terence Lewis expressed his love for Jubhinav Chadha's collection, saying that it reminds him of childhood and brings back nostalgic memories. While talking to ANI, Terence Lewis said, "I am right now supporting Jubinav Chadha, who is one of the three finalists who got selected and was presenting his work. I love what his collection was all about. It was all about nostalgia, about childhood, about memories."

He continued, "As you can see, this is a beautiful garment which shows exactly how we used to draw in our childhood. You know, the rays of the sun, then a small house over there, the river flowing from there. So in so many ways, it brought back childhood memories. So there's a lot of craftsmanship. The craftsmanship is also amazing."

Daisy Shah's Fashion Mantra

Daisy Shah also shared her fashion mantra in her life, saying that she never chases glittering and heavy attire, as being comfortable is her priority. "First of all, you need to be comfortable in whatever you are wearing, because it helps you move around easy, it helps you be yourself, more comfortable," said Daisy Shah.

Spotlight on GenNext Designers

Jubinav Chadha

Meanwhile, at the GeNext event, Designer Jubinav Chadha presented his collection titled 'A Postcard From Valley of Flowers', drawing inspiration from the indigenous flora of Uttarakhand's famed Valley of Flowers. The collection explored the distinctly modern phenomenon of experiencing landscapes through digital storytelling and travel vlogs, transforming these mediated impressions into tangible design narratives.

Taarini Anand

Designer Taarini Anand unveiled her FW26/27 collection, On Restoration: Methods for Preservation, drawing from the Ajanta caves and their stories' murals as both visual reference and conceptual anchor. Engaging with the caves' language of layered pigment, architectural carving and centuries of restoration, the collection explores modernised craft and the evolving possibilities of hand-knitted garments through texture, proportion and construction.

Saim

Designer Saim made his runway debut at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI with a collection inspired by Indian mythology, temple sculptures and personal childhood memories. The collection explored the celebration of the human form through drape, ornamentation and sculptural detailing, reinterpreting traditional visual references through a contemporary design language.