Tension escalates at actor Mohan Babu’s Hyderabad home amid son's entry attempt, journalists attacked (WATCH)

Tension erupted at actor Mohan Babu's Jalpally residence as his son Manchu Manoj attempted to enter, leading to a clash with security and journalists, amid a public family feud.

Tension escalates at actor Mohan Babus Hyderabad home amid son's entry attempt, journalists attacked (WATCH) dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 10:52 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Hyderabad: A tense situation unfolded at the Jalpally residence of veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu on Tuesday when his younger son, Manchu Manoj, attempted to enter the property. The incident escalated as journalists covering the event were also reportedly assaulted.

According to reports, the conflict arose when Manchu Manoj was stopped by security personnel at the house's entrance. Viral videos from the scene show Mohan Babu hitting a journalist with a microphone, resulting in injuries to the reporter.

The public feud within the Manchu family intensified earlier this week when Mohan Babu filed a police complaint on Monday. In his complaint, Mohan Babu alleged that his son Manoj and his wife were attempting to forcibly seize the Jalpally property by using threats and intimidation.

Responding to the allegations, Manchu Manoj denied any intentions of claiming property, stating that his fight was about defending his self-respect. Manoj emphasized that he had sought police protection for himself and his family and had already met with a senior police official about the matter. He also took to social media to claim that his father’s accusations against him were “baseless, malicious, and false.”

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu’s elder son, Manchu Vishnu, has expressed optimism that the family disputes could be resolved amicably.

On December 8, Manoj filed another complaint with the Pahadishareef police station. In his complaint, he alleged that 10 unidentified individuals had trespassed on his property and assaulted him, leading to injuries as he attempted to intervene and apprehend them. A case has since been registered by the police based on his statement.

