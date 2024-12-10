Unique Fashion of Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: Check out special Pochampally designs

Pushpa 2, the record-breaking film, boasts many unique aspects. Allu Arjun's shirt and pants stand out as particularly special. Where were these clothes designed, and what makes them unique?

Pushpa 2 is creating a storm with massive collections. It's truly unstoppable, creating records and shaking the box office.

The film has many special elements, including unique characters. While Bunny's performance is one thing, the rest are another. Bunny's mannerisms, style, slang, and even his clothes are special.

Many wonder who designed these special clothes and where they came from. Pushpa Raj's clothes shine in Pushpa 2. Since the story is set in the 80s, the style reflects that era. These clothes were specially made in Pochampally.

These clothes were specially stitched in the Pochampally market. Part of the Pushpa 2 shoot took place in Pochampally, and it's said these outfits were made there. Bunny wearing them and portraying the character accordingly is a highlight.

Pushpa Raj is rocking the box office. Cinemas are housefull, regardless of weekdays or weekends. Pushpa is collecting massively in Hindi along with Telugu. In just five days, Allu Arjun has raked in over 900 crores worldwide. The overseas collections are also impressive. Pushpa 2 is breaking records of top films. Pushpa Raj achieved the 500 crore mark in 2 days, a feat Prabhas' Kalki achieved after a week.

Pushpa 2 is receiving greater reception in Hindi than in the South. Pushpa Raj's Hindi collections surpassed Telugu. Over 300 crores were collected in the Hindi belt in four days. Pushpa mania continues in theaters across the Hindi belt, especially in UP and Bihar, where fans are celebrating. Even Bollywood stars are reportedly intimidated by Pushpa Raj's dominance. The situation in Telugu states is self-evident. However, the film isn't doing as well in Malayalam, where Bunny has a strong following.

