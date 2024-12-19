Telugu-Youtuber Prasad Behara arrested In Hyderabad, accused of sexually harassing an actress

A teenage actress accused Telugu actor and Youtuber Prasad Behara of sexually abusing her multiple times, leading to his arrest in Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 18. On December 11, Prasad allegedly beat her when she returned home after a shoot, prompting her complaint.

First Published Dec 19, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

Prasad Behara was arrested in Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 18, after a young actress accused him of sexual harassment on many occasions. She further claimed that he made unpleasant comments about her appearance and attempted to touch her improperly.

According to allegations, Prasad first misbehaved with the victim during the filming of their program Pellivaramandi. After he touched her improperly, she chose to leave the concert, but Prasad passionately apologised to her in an attempt to reconcile the issue.

Despite the event, the two worked together again on another program called Mechanic, where Prasad misbehaved with the victim.

He reportedly made offensive remarks regarding the victim's attractiveness. In addition, he attempted to physically approach her. On December 11, Prasad assaulted the woman as she returned home from the sets.

Unable to tolerate his attitude, the actress filed a police report, which led to Prasad's arrest on Wednesday and his subsequent 14-day judicial imprisonment.

The actor's crew and family members have yet to release a formal comment about Prasad's arrest. The program's creators, Mechanic, have also not commented on the event.

Prasad rose to prominence with the film Committee Kurrollu. He will next appear in Bachhala Malli with Allari Naresh. He also has an active YouTube channel and an Instagram account with 355K followers, where he produces short movies and other humorous stuff.

