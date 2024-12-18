Entertainment

Varun Dhawan to Ananya Panday: OTT debuts by Bollywood A-listers

Ananya Panday made waves with her role in CTRL, while Varun Dhawan delivered high-octane action in Citadel, marking a year where Bollywood stars truly lit up the OTT space in 2024

Image credits: Instagram

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan debuted on Prime Video opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image credits: Instagram

Kriti Sanon

National Award winner Kriti Sanon starred opposite Shaheer Sheikh and alongside Kajol for 'Do Patti'

Image credits: Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday starred in 'Call Me Bae' and 'CTRL'

Image credits: Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra debuted on OTT with Rohit Shetty's film 'Indian Police Force'. It released on prime video

Image credits: Instagram

Rajat, Elvish to Ajaz: 7 Bigg Boss contestants with criminal records

Priyanka to Katrina: 8 Bollywood actresses who dated younger men

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Film surpasses 5 blockbusters

Inside YRKKH fame Shivangi Joshi's Mumbai house | PHOTOS