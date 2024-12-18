Entertainment
Ananya Panday made waves with her role in CTRL, while Varun Dhawan delivered high-octane action in Citadel, marking a year where Bollywood stars truly lit up the OTT space in 2024
Varun Dhawan debuted on Prime Video opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu
National Award winner Kriti Sanon starred opposite Shaheer Sheikh and alongside Kajol for 'Do Patti'
Ananya Panday starred in 'Call Me Bae' and 'CTRL'
Sidharth Malhotra debuted on OTT with Rohit Shetty's film 'Indian Police Force'. It released on prime video
