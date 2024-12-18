'Pushpa 2' to 'Stree 2': 8 must-watch movies of 2024 before New Year

Entertainment
2024 saw several films capturing the hearts of audiences. From Pushpa 2 to Stree 2, learn about the year's most impactful movies
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 is creating a buzz at box office. According to reports, film is ready to enter 1500 crore club
Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's film Kalki 2898 AD also created a lot of buzz at the box office. The audience loved the film. The film collected 1050 crores
Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy film Stree 2 won the hearts of the audience the most. The blockbuster film of 2024 did a business of 874.58 crores
Kartik Aaryan's most awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also created a buzz. The film received a good response from the audience. The movie did a business of 417.51 crores.
Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer film Singham Again is full of action-thriller. The film received a good response at the box office. The movie earned 389.64 crores
The action-packed thriller film Fighter also rocked the box office. This film of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone earned 344.46 crores
Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan's tremendous horror film Shaitan also won the hearts of the audience. The film earned 211.06 crores
Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma's film Munjja is also horror and suspense thriller movie. The film received a great response at the box office. The movie did business of 132.13 crores.
