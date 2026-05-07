Veteran actor Ted Danson, 78, revealed he experienced a 'humbling' health scare. He said the incident, which changed his perspective on life and mortality, led him and his wife, Mary Steenburgen, to adopt new habits like daily meditation.

Veteran actor Ted Danson has revealed that he recently experienced a health scare that left him reflecting deeply on life and mortality, according to People. Speaking on the recent episode of his podcast 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name', the 78-year-old actor shared the experience during a conversation with guest Valerie Bertinelli. "I had a bit of a health scare," he said. "I'm totally fine, but it was like, 'Oh, that's real.'" according to People.

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Describing the emotional impact of the incident, the actor said it changed his perspective on life. "And it was humbling. Mortality is the real deal, you know. It's not just a rumor. Ted Danson doesn't get a free pass. Love his work, but...," he added humorously, according to People.

The Cheers star said the experience came as a shock, as there was no indication of any underlying issue beforehand. "I hadn't.... up in some way," he said, noting that the health scare was unexpected, though he did not reveal further details, according to People.

"It was very humbling and calming, and I'm fine," Danson assured. "I think it was the best thing that could have happened to me, and I'm doing some things differently."

New Lifestyle and Outlook

He also shared that the experience has led him and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, to adopt new lifestyle habits, including meditating twice a day. Danson jokingly admitted that he previously "lied" about practising meditation consistently, but now considers it a serious part of his routine.

Reflecting on the broader lesson from the experience, he said it changed his outlook on relationships and mindfulness. "What it's done for me, the biggest gift of all: You can be curious about other people," he said. "You can listen, you can be supportive, caring, you can witness them. And I do believe that the rest of my life is to be curious and listen. That's the best thing I can offer," according to People.