Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taylor Swift, Drake’s hugging photo is making their fans freak out

    Drake has shared a photo of him hugging Taylor Swift. The picture has puzzled their fans, making them guess if they are working on a collab.

    Taylor Swift Drake hugging photo is making their fans freak out drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

    Drake has shared a photograph on his Instagram handle that has left many of his fans in a frenzy. The photo shows him hugging Taylor Swift and not only Drake’s fans but Swifts fans are equally confused about the picture.

    On Tuesday morning, Drake took to Instagram to share a slew of photographs one of which shows his son while another shows him hugging Taylor Swift. With an hour of his photo dump that goes along with the caption, “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work,“ Drake has left everyone confused.

    Taylor Swift and Drake’s hugging photograph is at the end of a five-photo carousel which also includes his son Adonis's snap at the second number place. As per the photograph, the ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ rapper has put his arm around the pop-country princess. Swift has also wrapped her hands around Drake’s arms. With this photograph, the fans of both the stars have lost their minds looking at it.

    ALSO READ: Joe Alwyn opens up on why his relationship with Taylor Swift is so private

    Take a look at the post here:

    Interestingly, this is not the first time that the two chart-toppers, Drake and Taylor Swift,  have been seen together. Their iconic photographs from the 2013 MTV VMA’s is still fresh in the minds of their fans. Meanwhile, the picture has got their fans to think of every possibility. One of the users on social media wrote: “Drake just posted this old pic of him & Taylor Swift and it’s now my new favorite picture ever 😍".

    ALSO READ: Joe Alwyn reveals rare info about his love life with Taylor Swift

    At the same time, another user wrote how the world is in need of a “drake ad Taylor swift song at this point”. The users also highlighted how their photograph together will be putting the internet on fire as one user wrote: "oh taylor swift and drake are about to break the internet."

    The photograph as well as the caption for Drake’s post has left his fans utterly confused as one of the many social media users dropped in the comments section saying, "drake posted a photo with taylor swift and the caption? what does it mean this is so random what...”

    However, amidst all these speculations and guesses, one social media user highlighted that this could possibly be a hint by the rapper about an upcoming collaboration with Taylor Swift. He wrote: “Does this mean a Drizzy and T-Swizzle collab is in the works? Only time will tell.”

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Thor Love and Thunder teaser out Marvel reveals Natalie Portman look in Chris Hemsworth film drb

    Thor: Love and Thunder teaser out: Marvel reveals Natalie Portman’s look in Chris Hemsworth film

    The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri film to release on OTT here is when and where you can watch it drb

    The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri’s film to release on OTT; here’s when and where you can watch it

    kpop BTS Army goes gung ho as boys papped at airport watch Junkook Jimin leaving together in a car drb

    BTS: Army goes gung-ho as boys papped at airport; watch Junkook, Jimin leaving together in a car

    KGF Chapter 2 What has Ujjwal Kulkarni got to do with Prashanth Neel directorial film starring Yash drb

    KGF Chapter 2: What has Ujjwal Kulkarni got to do with Prashanth Neel's directorial film, starring Yash?

    Kpop BTS V gets hurt while performing at Las Vegas concert here is what happened drb

    BTS: V gets hurt while performing at Las Vegas concert; here’s what happened

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 11 to be discounted soon in 2022 here s why gcw

    Apple iPhone 11 to be discounted soon in 2022, here's why

    PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar - adt

    PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar today

    Jahangirpuri violence: VHP warns Delhi Police, says dare not 'frame us'

    Jahangirpuri violence: VHP warns Delhi Police, says dare not 'frame us'

    Hollywood Thor Love and Thunder teaser out Marvel reveals Natalie Portman look in Chris Hemsworth film drb

    Thor: Love and Thunder teaser out: Marvel reveals Natalie Portman’s look in Chris Hemsworth film

    Apple rolls out pregnant man emoji in iOS15 dot 4 update for iOS users netizens are not liking it gcw

    Apple rolls out pregnant man emoji in iOS15.4 update, netizens are not liking it

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon