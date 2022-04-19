Taylor Swift, Drake’s hugging photo is making their fans freak out

Drake has shared a photo of him hugging Taylor Swift. The picture has puzzled their fans, making them guess if they are working on a collab.

Drake has shared a photograph on his Instagram handle that has left many of his fans in a frenzy. The photo shows him hugging Taylor Swift and not only Drake’s fans but Swifts fans are equally confused about the picture.

On Tuesday morning, Drake took to Instagram to share a slew of photographs one of which shows his son while another shows him hugging Taylor Swift. With an hour of his photo dump that goes along with the caption, “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work,“ Drake has left everyone confused.

Taylor Swift and Drake’s hugging photograph is at the end of a five-photo carousel which also includes his son Adonis's snap at the second number place. As per the photograph, the ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ rapper has put his arm around the pop-country princess. Swift has also wrapped her hands around Drake’s arms. With this photograph, the fans of both the stars have lost their minds looking at it.

ALSO READ: Joe Alwyn opens up on why his relationship with Taylor Swift is so private

Take a look at the post here:

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the two chart-toppers, Drake and Taylor Swift, have been seen together. Their iconic photographs from the 2013 MTV VMA’s is still fresh in the minds of their fans. Meanwhile, the picture has got their fans to think of every possibility. One of the users on social media wrote: “Drake just posted this old pic of him & Taylor Swift and it’s now my new favorite picture ever 😍".

ALSO READ: Joe Alwyn reveals rare info about his love life with Taylor Swift

At the same time, another user wrote how the world is in need of a “drake ad Taylor swift song at this point”. The users also highlighted how their photograph together will be putting the internet on fire as one user wrote: "oh taylor swift and drake are about to break the internet."

The photograph as well as the caption for Drake’s post has left his fans utterly confused as one of the many social media users dropped in the comments section saying, "drake posted a photo with taylor swift and the caption? what does it mean this is so random what...”

However, amidst all these speculations and guesses, one social media user highlighted that this could possibly be a hint by the rapper about an upcoming collaboration with Taylor Swift. He wrote: “Does this mean a Drizzy and T-Swizzle collab is in the works? Only time will tell.”